Vodafone Idea Diwali Offer 2022: Get Extra Data with These Plans – TelecomTalk



Vodafone Idea has announced its Diwali Offer for 2022. The offer is applicable from October 18 to October 31, 2022. Under the new Diwali Offer from the company, users will get a bonus or additional data on recharge of select prepaid plans. These are not new prepaid plans, but the additional data offer has been added by the company to the existing plans. Vodafone Idea will also offer all the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits with the plans that have been provided with additional data. Let’s take a look at all the plans that are under the Diwali Offer of 2022 and are giving additional data to the customers.

The website page of Vodafone Idea, which has the plans listed under the offer, mentions a total of three plans. But the banner of the offer posted by the company only shows two plans. Regardless, the additional data is given to the customers with three plans. Let’s take a look at them.

a) Rs 1449 Plan:

With the Rs 1449 plan of Vodafone Idea, customers get the following – truly unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, 180 days of service validity, and all the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits along with Vi Movies & TV VIP access. Under the offer period, with this plan, users will get 50GB of extra/bonus data.

b) Rs 2899 Plan:

Vi’s Rs 2899 plan offers the following to the customers – unlimited voice calling, 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, 365 days of validity, Vi Hero Unlimted benefits and Vi Movies & TV VIP access. As per the website of Vi, customers recharging with this plan now will get 75GB of bonus data.

c) Rs 3099 Plan:

The Rs 3099 plan from Vodafone Idea is also meant for long-term validity seekers. With this plan, users get – 365 days of service validity, 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling, Vi Hero Unlimited Benefits, Vi Movies & TV VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year and 75GB of bonus data.

These are the three plans which are currently offering additional data to the customers on recharge. All of these are prepaid plans.

