American Finances Updates: Student loan consolidation, IRS Tax Brackets, Gas Prices… – Marca English

All of Friday’s financial news from the USA

Good morning everyone and thanks for joining in with this latest edition of our daily MARCA in English American financial news blog, the space where we bring you updates on all the financial news and benefits schemes from around the United States, with this edition coming to you on Friday, October 21.

We use this space to explain how you can bring in more money, through schemes such as IRS Tax Brackets 2023, Stimulus Checks or Student loan consolidation, as well as outlining how to save money on things like Gas Prices.

Combined, this all leads to more money staying in your bank account. So, follow along with us for all the latest updates, which follow on below with the most recent ones nearest the top.

She was the first woman to win the four Grammy Awards categories simultaneously and the first artist since Christopher Cross had done it in 1981.

Apple paid her $25 million dollars for a single documentary about her life, and despite her earning over $50 million in 2020 she continued to live with her parents up to just recently.

Find out how much Billie Eilish’s net worth is in our full article from earlier here.

Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free.

Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending on when the government phases out its program of buying and distributing the shots.

Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to the report.

The Treasury Department said Friday the federal budget deficit was 562% higher on a monthly basis compared with September 2021, largely reflecting President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt as several years’ worth of costs were compressed into one month.

Despite the monthly increase, over the fiscal year that ended last month, the federal budget deficit fell $1.4 trillion. It roughly halved in size because of the end of spending tied to coronavirus pandemic relief and higher tax revenues as more Americans found jobs.

Every employee in the United States of America has a chance to increase their health care flexible spending account (FSA).

This is set to happen next year as the IRS announced that they will get a chance to increase it to $3,050. During 2022, the cap was $2,850. From 2021 to 2022, the rise was only $100 and it has now been increased by double of that amount.

This is a perfect representation of the recent inflation that the entire country is going through.

In Virginia, hundreds residents will be eligible to receive a $500 dollar monthly payment for the next two years as part of a new guaranteed income scheme called ARISE in Alexandria and applications can be filed starting October 31, 2022.

The fortunate 170 applicants will be selected randomly in a lottery, with city officials claiming that the first check is expected to be sent out in January 2023 and receiving it for 24 months straight without any spending regulations, meaning the beneficiarie can use it as they see fit.

With inflation rocketing up to around 8percent in the United States post-coronavirus, some families have struggled to keep up with the rising cost of food, gas and services.

However, there may be one positive coming out of it – the IRS have raised tax brackets meaning Americans may save some money back from Uncle Sam.

The standard deduction – part of your earnings that the IRS simply ignores – has been raised by around 7pc depending on your income, marking the largest adjustment since 1985.

For separate filers, the standard deduction has jumped 900 dollars from 12,950 this year to 13,850 in 2023.

Joint filers (e.g. a married couple) the deduction has moved up to 27,700 dollars in 2023 from 25,900 currently and heads of households will see the deduction rise from 19,400 dollars to 20,800.

For more info, read here.

When it comes to finding the cheapest gas stations in the USA, these are the lowest-priced places to get gas in the top 10 most populated cities in the country:

New York, New York (2.79 dollars): Valero, 3980 Austin Blvd, Island Park, NY.

Los Angeles, California (4.87 dollars): Sam’s Club, 603 S Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA.

Chicago, Illinois (3.27 dollars): Costco, 7707 94th Ave, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Houston, Texas (2.76 dollars): Shell, 15215 FM 2920, Tomball, TX.

Phoenix, Arizona (3.67 dollars): Circle K, 307 AZ-77 Mmmonth, AZ.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (3.49 dollars): Ridge Gas, 2300 Ridge Ave Philadelphia, PA.

San Antonio, Texas (2.87 dollars): Sam’s Club, 5055 NW IH-410, San Antonio, TX.

San Diego, California (4.99 dollars): MCX Marine Mart, 8650 Boyington Rd, San Diego, CA.

Dallas, Texas (2.20 dollars): Rapido, 3227 E Lancaster St, Fort Worth, TX,

San Jose, California (4.99 dollars): Costco, 1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose, CA.

Gas prices remain a concern for individuals and families all over the United States, with 2022 continuing to pose financial problems for most.

What state has the highest gas prices?

As is seemingly always the case, it is California residents that are paying the most for their gas on average in the whole country. The average price in The Golden State is now beneath 6 dollars per gallon and today it is 5.880 dollars per gallon. Alaska and Hawaii are next up.

What state has the cheapest gas prices?

Georgia has regularly been one of or the cheapest in the USA for average gas price and today The Peach State is at 3.235 dollars per gallon. Many of the surrounding southern states are the next cheapest for gas with Texas and Mississippi next up.

So this is our MARCA In English financial news blog, where we bring you daily information on the benefits programs worth knowing about in the USA, detailing what they’re called and who is eligible.

As mentioned above, that does still, for the time being, include Stimulus Checks, which still exist in some states, depending on where you live and your state government’s current policies.

There are also more general money-saving tips worth knowing about, especially at this time of super high inflation.

Gas prices remain very high, especially in certain states like California, and that’s why you should keep in mind that it is possible to pay a little less at the pumps if you shop around just a little. So, we’ll provide a list for you on today’s blog of cheap gas stations in the major cities across the United States of America.

As well as that, there’s a lot more to discuss too, so stay right here for this Friday’s American financial news blog.

