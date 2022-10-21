First patch to Android 13 fixes five Pixel issues, 6a update delayed – 9to5Google

September 6

Abner Li

– Sep. 6th 2022 10:10 am PT

@technacity

Following last month’s launch, the first update to Android 13 is rolling out this September and addresses five issues for Pixel phones. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6a update won’t be arriving until later this month



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



As the first post-launch update, there are five improvements across Battery & Charging, Biometrics, Bluetooth, and User Interface.

One big problem being addressed is how Android 13 broke wireless charging for some devices, particularly the Pixel 4. Google is also addressing battery drain related to the launcher and Bluetooth connection issues. Lastly, notifications should no longer appear truncated on the lockscreen.

Notably, the Pixel 6a’s inaugural Android 13 update is not coming until later in September, but it will bring “additional improvements” to the under-display fingerprint sensor (UDFPS).

Use the following device key to interpret the Android 13 Pixel changelog:

Battery & Charging

Biometrics

Bluetooth

User Interface

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates

@technacity

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Pixel 7 features: Here's everything new

Google: Pixel Watch doesn't suffer from screen burn-in

Peak Design Case Review for Pixel 7

Will you cancel YouTube Premium after family price hike…

source