Live breaking news: Police throw $1b of drugs into furnace; Bigger fines for illegal NSW strikes; New date for Brittany Higgins rape trial after Logies speech – 9News

The trial of the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins will now begin in the first week of October, after journalist Lisa Wilkinson's Logies speech sparked a delay.

Mobile phone giant Samsung has been slapped with a $14 million fine over claims its phones could safely be submerged in water.

Vaping can cause serious health problems and there is little evidence to show it's an effective way to help smokers quit traditional cigarettes, Australia's national health council says.

At least 1000 people have been killed in an earthquake in Afghanistan.

And two Omicron subvariants appear to escape antibody responses, research says.

Australia's inventor of the bikini, Paula Stafford has died aged 102, almost 80 years after her iconic swimsuit made history on a Gold Coast beach.

Now a commonplace icon of Australian beach culture, Stafford said she had no idea her 'two piece,' would cause such a stir.

The self-made design made its debut in Surfers Paradise in 1943, sending shockwaves through the conservative Queensland community.

Former COVID-19 commander Jeroen Weimar has been appointed chief executive of Victoria's 2026 Commonwealth Games organising committee.

Weimar has previously held roles in the United Kingdom before arriving in Australia, including the chief operating officer of a UK bus division.

"I am excited to lead a team that will work hand in glove with local communities to deliver Victoria 2026 – celebrating the Commonwealth's greatest athletes and our state's rich culture and diversity," he said.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held across Victoria, with four regional hubs being established in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland.

NSW Police said they've destroyed more than $1 billion worth of illegal drugs.

The 1.5 tonnes of drugs, including more than 400kg of methylamphetamine and more than 500kg of cocaine, have been burned.

"The burning of the seized substances is conducted within a furnace, bringing to an end the potential damage these drugs could do in NSW and further abroad." Organised Crime Squad Commander, Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow said.

An American artistic swimmer had to be rescued by her coach after she lost consciousness in the pool mid-routine.

Anita Alvarez was performing in the solo free final at the FINA World Championships in Budapest when she sunk to the bottom of the pool.

Watching poolside, coach Andrea Fuentes quickly realised something was amiss and jumped in the pool to save Alvarez.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping set the tone for a virtual summit with leaders from major emerging economies in a pointed speech, in which he decried sanctions as "weaponising" the global economy and urged unity in the face of financial challenges.

Xi (pictured), who spoke at a business forum ahead of the virtual summit Thursday with leaders from the BRICS economic bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, portrayed the world as being at a critical juncture as it struggled to recover from the pandemic amid what he termed new "security challenges."

"The tragedies of the past tell us that hegemony, group politics and bloc confrontation bring no peace or security; they only lead to wars and conflicts," he said via videolink.

"The Ukraine crisis is another wake-up call for all in the world. It reminds us that blind faith in the so-called 'position of strength' and attempts to expand military alliances and seek one's own security at the expense of others will only land oneself in a security dilemma," Xi said.

The comments appeared to be a veiled reference to the United States and NATO, whom Beijing has repeatedly blamed for provoking Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

He also took aim at Western sanctions, saying such penalties were a "double-edged sword" that weaponized the global economy and would "bring harm to the people of the world."

Instead countries should "embrace solidarity and coordination," he said, while also touting China's new development and security initiatives as blueprints.

A fire at a food business in Sydney's east has been contained without any injuries.

More than 50 firefighters were on the scene at the two-level property on Old South Head Road, Vaucluse.

The fire broke out at 10.30am and has damaged the shop and the premises above.

About 20 people self-evacuated from nearby businesses.

Old South Head Road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Investigations into the cause and origin of the fire are ongoing.

