Phone (1) Maker Nothing To Airdrop NFTs to Community Investors – HYPEBEAST

Nothing, the creator of Phone (1), announced Tuesday, July 5, that it will be airdropping non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to its community investors. The NFT is the first step in a collaborative effort with Ethereum scaling solution Polygon, to bring more Web3 access to mobile users.

Starting with Black Dot NFTs. Now open to be redeemed exclusively by our community investors. For more information please check this thread and our Discord.

— Nothing (@nothing) July 5, 2022

First revealed in June, the Nothing Phone (1) has gained a lot of public interest. To reward its community investors, the brand is now launching an NFT titled “Black Dot,” which seems to be part of a broader collection under the name of “Dots.” While the first release is only available to early investors, the brand said that future airdrops will be rewarded to customers who preorder the Phone (1).

To receive the airdrop community investors will need to log in to their Nothing account, connect or create a crypto wallet, and navigate to “My NFT Page” where users will find their “Black Dot” following the July 7 airdrop.

The brand also shared a series of dates that it said are important for community investors. Qualified users will need to register for the airdrop between July 5 – August 12. The airdrop itself will take place between July 7 and July 13. Nothing said that users should look to redeem the NFTs as early as possible to access the most exclusive benefits.

“How do we get even closer to the user? The largest distribution platform in the world is the mobile phone,” Said Polygon’s Vice President of Growth Arjun Kalsy in a comment on the partnership to Decrypt, adding that, “basically, the timing was right that now we can take this technology to the masses.”

By partnering with Polygon, Nothing aims to bring greater access to Web3 to its user base. While specifics have not been shared, this would likely come in the form of dapps, games, NFT trading, payments, and more.

As of now the Nothing Phone (1) is only set to launch in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. While there are no confirmed plans for a US or Canada launch — it has been said that there are hopes for a broader launch in the future. As of now interested parties in the US can purchase the phones on the secondary marketplace StockX.

In other news, Ledger and The Sandbox partner for an educational gaming experience.

For more news about blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFTs and Web3, visit Hypemoon.com.

2022 Hypebeast Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

HYPEBEAST® is a registered trademark of Hypebeast Hong Kong Ltd.

Gain access to exclusive interviews with industry creatives, think pieces, trend forecasts, guides and more.

We charge advertisers instead of our readers. Support us by whitelisting our site.

Whitelist Us

Already whitelisted us? Refresh page

source