India’s Kajol To Star In Disney+ Hotstar Drama Based On ‘The Good Wife’; Channel 4 Buys Hulu Drama; ‘The Great Escaper’ Shoot Begins — Global Briefs – Deadline

By Jesse Whittock, Zac Ntim

India’s Kajol To Star Disney+ Hotstar Remake Of ‘The Good Wife’

As Disney+ Day continues ahead of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, India’s Disney+ Hotstar has revealed Hindi cinema star Kajol’s debut streaming series: a local remake of CBS drama The Good Wife, titled The Good Wife — Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. Due to debut soon on the streamer, the Banijay Asia-produced show will see Kajol in the lawyer role Juliana Margulies made famous during the U.S. show’s seven-year run between 2009 and 2016. Suparn Verma is directing. “The beauty of OTT platforms is that they give creators and actors an opportunity to reinvent and experiment with different formats, and with Disney+ Hotstar’s The Good Wife, that’s exactly what I got,” said Kajol. News of the show first emerged over the summer. Rights to the Good Wife format are shopped by Paramount Global Content Distribution and have previously been licensed in China, Japan, Latin America, Middle East, Russia, Turkey and Vietnam.

Channel 4 Acquires Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

British broadcaster Channel 4 has acquired the Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers and will launch it in the UK on September 28 at 10pm. It will also be made available for catch up viewing on All 4. Based on Liane Moriarty’s New York Times bestselling book, the show is set at a boutique resort in California that promises healing and transformation to nine stressed city dwellers, watched over by resort director Masha (Nicole Kidman). However, the resort is not all what it seems. David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) directs. He created the show along with Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films and Endeavor Content (now known as Fifth Season). Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie and Grace Van Patten also star.

‘The Great Escaper’ Starts Principal Photography With Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson

Pathé today announced the start of principal photography on The Great Escaper, starring Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson. Caine and Jackson will be directed by Oliver Parker (An Ideal Husband) from a script by William Ivory (Made in Dagenham). Inspired by true events, the film will tell the story of octogenarian Bernard Jordan’s escape from his care home to attend the 70th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings in France. Parker said: “No one can resist a script that makes people both laugh and cry – I loved Billy’s writing and the story itself, so inspirational and so moving; to have Michael and Glenda — two iconic actors — agree to honor this story with their brilliance, it’s the cherry on the cake.”

