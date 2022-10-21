Apple Investor Shaquille O’Neal Disgusted by His New iPhone 14’s Look For 1 Big Reason – EssentiallySports

America's Favorites
Shaquille O’Neal dribbled from basketball to business and has established a good name in both fields. He has built an enviable portfolio and has proved to be a smart investor. Did you also know that Shaq holds a business administration degree? He has a conglomerate that has his name on it. It constituted shoe brands, restaurants, nightclubs, beverages, fitness centers, and much more.
O’Neal was one of the early investors in companies like Apple and Google. His other massive investment is with Apple. Just as he is a shrewd businessman, he doesn’t mind taking hits at his own businesses.
In the recent podcast with Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams, titled, “The Big Scuffle”, Shaquille O’Neal expressed his interest in doing a new segment. He asked the duo if they could do a segment called “Stupid Shaq buys on Amazon”. Turner was excited and agreed immediately. Adams was curious and asked O’Neal what recent purchase prompted him to say that.
O’Neal admitted to buying “dumb” stuff online. He casually said that he owned an iPhone 14. He wanted a battery case for the phone. O’Neal holds up his phone in front of the camera. “Look at this big a** thing they sent me”, said O’Neal.
His phone was packed in a big, wide black case. Seeing this, Turner and Adams burst into laughter. O’Neal, always the entertainer, kept showing all of its sides, and Adams was impressed with the size. Adams said that O’Neal’s phone would be protected.
Adams also got a chance to roast O’Neal for his phone wallpaper. The photo was of Shaquille O’Neal, dressed in a suit, with an intense look and a thick cigar. The NBA player still hadn’t taken away the phone from the screen. He was proudly making light of his investment and himself.
In the past, O’Neal also confessed to connecting with Steve Jobs for the first iPhone. It didn’t work at the time. Apart from being an owner of iPhone 14, he also has ownership stakes in the company itself.
