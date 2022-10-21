Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, PKL 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of – LatestLY

Telugu Titans will clash against Puneri Paltan on October 18, Tuesday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. The match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor stadium, Bengaluru and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney Hotstar app.

Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

