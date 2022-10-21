It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new ‘Max’ model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple’s first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.
As the title of the video suggests, Apple covers frequently asked questions, such as transferring personal data like contacts, messages and photos. Unsurprisingly, Apple has not missed an opportunity to plug its ‘Transfer to iOS’ app that is available on the Google Play Store. Also, the app can populate an iPhone with Google account details, Accessibility Settings and even WhatsApp backups from an Android smartphone. For reference, WhatsApp introduced the latter feature in June.
Separately, Apple highlights its trade-in options and the durability of iPhones. Surprisingly, Apple elected against mentioning Ceramic Shield, a feature that it promotes in other videos and marketing materials. Instead, the company focuses on iPhone’s ‘great battery life’, ‘amazing performance’ and its use of ‘high-quality materials’. Predictably, Apple takes a dig at the speed with which Android OEMs deliver OS updates, as well as support coverage and data protection within iOS. You can watch Apple’s latest pitch for Android users below.
Purchase the Apple AirPods Pro on Amazon
Apple
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Apple prepares Android users for iPhone 14 switch with detailed video – Notebookcheck.net
It seems that Apple is preparing Android users for the launch of the iPhone 14 series, which will include a new ‘Max’ model. Anticipated for a September release, the iPhone 14 series is rumoured to Apple’s first with punch-hole displays, albeit only for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In anticipation of these changes, Apple has released a four-and-a-half-minute video in which it explains what Android users can expect when switching to an iPhone.