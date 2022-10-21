Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon – TheStreet

Apple

Whether you want a Pro, Mini, Air, or entry-level iPad, Amazon is discounting all of their tablets for the Prime Early Access Sale.

With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple’s iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement.

And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they’re all majorly discounted on Amazon. The entry-level iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pros are all freshly discounted.

amazon.com

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, but the 9th Generation iPad at full price is an unbeatable value. It’s now at a new all time low of just $269, a full 18% off the MSRP of $329.

For that price you get a classic design complete with a Home button and a 10.2-inch Retina display. It’s ideal for navigating iPadOS, streaming content, FaceTiming with friends, and even playing games. You can even the split the screen and multitask. It’s also powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and comes with 64GB of storage.

iPad Mini

Apple’s redesigned iPad Mini has been around for a little bit and it’s the ultra-portable option, that doesn’t compromise on performance. And it’s a full $40 off at just $459.98 for the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage.

It speeds things up with an A15 Bionic chip — the same Apple-made on that powers the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus — and features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. Built into the power button on the top is a Touch ID sensor for easy unlocking and the second-generation Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to the side. Plus, when it’s stored there it wirelessly charges.

The iPad Mini is excellent for screaming content, gaming, and especially note taking thanks to it’s tiny size.

amazon.com

The fifth-generation iPad Air is down to $519, which is an 13% discount.

If you’re after power, the iPad Air delivers as it’s powered by the M1 Chip. That’s the same processor in the MacBook Air and in the 11-inch or 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You can run pretty much any app or workflow imaginable, like the ability to export 4K films in Lumafusion and multitask to your hearts content.

It’s kind of like the Pro-model for everyone and offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

Amazon

The iPad Pro 11-inch steps things up with thinner bezels and a Face ID sensor for easy unlocking or authentication. Plus the 11-inch Liquid Retina Display can scale to a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for ProMotion. It’s also powered by the M1 Chip and offers full stereo sound. You also get a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra wide camera on the back.

Apple

The flagship iPad is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and it shares a lot of the same features as the 11-inch Pro. This includes the M1 chip for a fast experience, full support for iPadOS with Stage Manager support on the horizon, two rear cameras, Face ID on the front, and stereo sound.

It’s a league above though with a larger 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 Wide color. In my testing, it’s one of the best screens I’ve ever used on a tablet since it’s a Mini LED display. Colors get super vibrant and it offers great contrast.

Alongside discounts on the iPads themselves, Amazon is additionally discounting some popular accessories.

