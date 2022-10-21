Why Tesla Stock Went Parabolic on Monday – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Electric car star Tesla (TSLA 3.45%) floated plans this morning to “increase … the number of authorized shares of common stock … in order to enable a stock split of the Company’s common stock in the form of a stock dividend.” Don’t be confused by the terminology: A “stock dividend” is just another way of saying that Tesla wants to split its stock, awarding folks who already own Tesla shares some extra shares — it doesn’t affect the value of those shares, and it doesn’t imply the paying of any actual dividends.

Nevertheless, Tesla stock responded immediately, up 8% as of 11 a.m. ET.

Image source: Getty Images.

Tesla’s announcement didn’t come in the form of just another maybe-he’s-serious, maybe-he-isn’t Elon Musk tweet this time, either. This time, Tesla formally announced its intentions in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), saying it will let its shareholders vote on the issuance of new shares at the company’s upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (on a date yet to be determined).

Given how enthusiastically shareholders have responded to the announcement this morning, I’d say it’s a safe bet that when the question comes up for a vote, those stockholders will respond with a resounding “yes!”

Tesla’s stock split is obviously the big news today, and the news most investors are reacting to. It’s not, however, the only news that investors should pay attention to.

It was also announced today that Tesla has shut down production at its Shanghai Gigafactory for another four days “to carry out mass testing for COVID-19,” according to Reuters. Coming on top of March’s two-day shutdown for the same reason, this adds up to nearly a week of lost time for Tesla — potentially costing the company as much as 20% of one month’s production.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 10/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

source