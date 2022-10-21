People on the Move: Jeff Boison joins Fragment Studios as COO – Comics Beat

Boison will develop storytelling opportunities at Fragment Studios, an NFT-based ip company.

Jeff Boison, formerly of Image Comics (director of sales and publishing planning) and DC Comics (vp of publishing planning and collected editions), has announced his new gig at Fragment Studios. This follows his departure from Image earlier this year when his involvement in an NFT variant cover drew criticism.

Boison is sticking in the Web3 space for now, joining Fragment as COO, where he’ll be tasked with building out the studio’s NFT-based IP into storytelling narratives and leveraging them for multi media exposure. Fragment Studios is the entertainment studio behind the mixed media story Applied Primate Engineering (A.P.E.). Although Fragment handles some BAYC characters, they are not affiliated with Bored Ape Yacht Club, but rather NFT owners who are using their characters and the IP rights granted to owners to create new IP – thus far including ARGs and other in person events. Got all that?

In other words: these monkeys can’t stay in the wallet forever!



I know not everyone is into this, but for those who are, here is the rest of the PR – and for those of you who dare not speak of your interest in NFTs aloud (even though value has cratered of late), Boison is letting you know that Web3 is still spoken here.

Fragment’s mission is to create a community-driven, decentralized entertainment launchpad within the Yuga Labs universe and become the Marvel Studios of Web3. A.P.E. is the company’s first production, an Alternate Reality Game (ARG) that includes the IP of five of the 13 “Mega Mutant” NFTs, considered by many to be the most highly sought after NFTs in the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem.



“I’m incredibly excited to add Jeff to the Fragment team. His experience working with some of the most valuable entertainment franchises in the world will accelerate our mission of championing novel ways to tell stories and building immersive entertainment experiences using the revolutionary technologies behind NFTs and Web3,” said @ptmNFT, founder of Fragment Studios.



Boison brings over 25 years of insights as an entertainment and publishing executive, having held several positions with industry-leading publishing houses, including Random House, DC Comics, and Image Comics. Throughout his career, Boison has worked with legendary entertainment industry franchises, such as George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones, J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead, Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, and DC Entertainment’s superheroes: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and others.



“The story, world, and lore that Fragment is developing – initially through the Applied Primate Engineering project – is a vibrant multimedia experience that incorporates art, storytelling, audio and extensive community involvement to create an immersive experience for fans,” said Jeff Boison, Chief Operating Officer at Fragment Studios. “After nearly half of my life spent in entertainment and publishing, it is work like this at the bleeding edge of storytelling that excites



me to no end, and the work we’re doing at Fragment is the most inspiring and groundbreaking of my entire career.”



“Established comic book creators are hesitant to experiment in Web3 due to a vocal anti-NFT population within the comic book fanbase. I’m hopeful that this sentiment will change, and I’ve already had several comics creators reach out to inquire about the opportunities NFTs afford creators and artists to receive a consistent stream of royalties and ownership over their IP. Sadly, these are two areas in which the comic book industry has been lacking both in transparency and equity. I’m hopeful more folks can become educated about and benefit from the elements within the blockchain that remedy many of the concerns within the entertainment industry.”



Throughout his career, Boison has remained committed to promoting creators and artists by working to successfully bring their art to as wide an audience as possible, especially in his former role at Image Comics, a publisher established thirty years ago by creators and for creators. He brings this mindset into the world of NFTs, a space known to empower artists and creators in unprecedented ways.







