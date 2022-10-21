Nothing Phone (1) Gets Android 13, But An Unofficial Build – Android Headlines

Sign Up!
Nothing Phone (1) Gets Android 13, But An Unofficial Build
2022-10-21
Android 13 is now available for the Nothing Phone (1), but this is an unofficial build. We’re talking about Paranoid Android here, as Topaz Alpha 1 custom ROM is now available.
This has been confirmed by the Paranoid Android Twitter handle, and the ROM is available to download from the official website. As its name says, however, this is an Alpha build, so be careful with it.
Those of you who are wondering when will the official build come. Well, it’s expected to drop in early 2023, but we still don’t know when exactly. A beta build should arrive before the end of the year, so stay tuned for that.
Having said that, the Paranoid Android build for the Nothing Phone (1) weighs 1.8GB. It will wipe your current data if you flash it on your phone, and the Paranoid Android experience will replace Nothing OS, of course.
If you know what you’re doing, and you’re ready to flash this build to your phone, be sure to do a full backup first. As per usual when it comes to flashing ROMs, you can never be too careful.
The Paranoid Android team has promised regular security patches with timely builds for the Topaz Alpha 1. So, you don’t have to worry about that.
Now, this build did arrive to the Nothing Phone (1), but also a number of other phones. If you own the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, or 6a, you can get this build on them. The same goes for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users. These are only some examples, you can find a full list on the company’s website.
If you’re wondering when will Topaz reach a stable state, well, we’re presuming it will take a couple of months, based on past builds. So, if the Nothing Phone (1) is your main device, you may want to avoid alpha and beta builds, and wait for a stable one.
