Home Latest News Another 'Ruff' Week — Inu Corner: Memecoin Roundup (Oct. 21) – BSC...

Another 'Ruff' Week — Inu Corner: Memecoin Roundup (Oct. 21) – BSC NEWS

By
Bill Taylor
-

A look at the weekly performance of our top five memecoin projects — Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Baby Doge Coin, Floki, and Samoyedcoin.
It was another difficult week for our top memecoin protocols. Most dog-themed projects dropped in price in the past seven days.
Despite the bear market, these projects continue to improve their utilities in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space.
Let's give a recap of how they fared in the past week:
$DOGE continues its run as the number one memecoin by market capitalization, although the token's market cap dropped from $7.9 billion to $7.8 billion.
(Price data and social stats from Oct. 13-19 retrieved from CoinMarketCap and LunarCrush)
Can you believe Dogecoin will be 9 years old in December? That's 63 in Dog years and a billion in Crypto years.https://t.co/bd6YY51sSN
$SHIB's market cap dropped from $5.6 billion to $5.4 billion. But the memecoin project added a new utility to its growing ecosystem:
Congratulations to @Google for partnering with @coinbase to Accept Crypto Payments for Cloud Services

Google will begin accepting crypto payments, $SHIB included in the list, for cloud services early next year via integration with Coinbase

Read more..https://t.co/UCkTnAeGYc
$BabyDoge’s market cap dropped from $136 million to $134 million. The protocol aims to reach new milestones with its Baby Doge Swap DEX:
We have passed 20M Total Value

Locked on https://t.co/UAopqn3UhR 🙌 pic.twitter.com/o7EYBIUNqa
UPDATE: @BabyDogeCoin #DEX #BabyDogeSwap is now displayed on the @coingecko terminal.#NEWS #crypto #DeFi https://t.co/tMcd2Xx87P
The market cap of $FLOKI dropped to $63 million from $69 million. Floki's Valhalla Livestream continued along with its major push to list on Binance:
Almost 29,000 have signed the petition asking @Binance to list #FLOKI, the people's cryptocurrency.

Let's get this number up, Vikings!

Here's where to sign:https://t.co/VWjR8ArgWo pic.twitter.com/WZ8KncAkrY
https://t.co/AOkyz4dcxc
$SAMO's market cap dropped from $24 million to $22 million. The Solana-based memecoin is preparing for the Solana Breakpoint event in Lisbon on Nov. 5:
With #Samoween around the corner, what better way to celebrate than a holiday meme contest?! 🎃

Win up to $75 worth of $SAMO + have your "Spooky Samo" meme added to the Samo Hall of Memes! 😱

2x additional runner-ups will get $25 of $SAMO!

Want to win? Check out the rules. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Z5X3KKeBxg
Alright Famo, you won't stop asking, so here we go…

We're giving away 5x LIMITED EDITION "Samo Is Coming" ft. @SBF_FTX t-shirts! 🔥

Unless you're headed to #Solana Breakpoint, now is your only chance to get your paws on one.

HOW TO WIN:
• Like & RT
• Comment #InSamWeTrust pic.twitter.com/7gQHsr3w4a
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! 🔥

That's right, Samo Stickers are available for sale on @AtenSolana for 1 week.

Pay with $SAMO or $USDC to get your paws on a 5-pack!

Get em' while you still can, Fam! 👇https://t.co/MBeA8opS2k pic.twitter.com/JFNX2eeoZK
Sponsored
Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.
Sponsored
Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.
Sponsored
Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.
Sponsored
Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

source

Previous articleCrypto Price Today: Bitcoin breaches $19K; Ethereum, Dogecoin drop up 6% – The Economic Times
Bill Taylor
The youngest in team, he is responsible for reporting all the rumors and leaks related to gadgets and software. Other than spreading rumors, Bill also likes to write about social networking and cyber security.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR