Another 'Ruff' Week — Inu Corner: Memecoin Roundup (Oct. 21) – BSC NEWS

A look at the weekly performance of our top five memecoin projects — Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Baby Doge Coin, Floki, and Samoyedcoin.

It was another difficult week for our top memecoin protocols. Most dog-themed projects dropped in price in the past seven days.

Despite the bear market, these projects continue to improve their utilities in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space.

Let's give a recap of how they fared in the past week:

$DOGE continues its run as the number one memecoin by market capitalization, although the token's market cap dropped from $7.9 billion to $7.8 billion.

(Price data and social stats from Oct. 13-19 retrieved from CoinMarketCap and LunarCrush)

Can you believe Dogecoin will be 9 years old in December? That's 63 in Dog years and a billion in Crypto years.https://t.co/bd6YY51sSN

$SHIB 's market cap dropped from $5.6 billion to $5.4 billion. But the memecoin project added a new utility to its growing ecosystem:

Congratulations to @Google for partnering with @coinbase to Accept Crypto Payments for Cloud Services

Google will begin accepting crypto payments, $SHIB included in the list, for cloud services early next year via integration with Coinbase

Read more..https://t.co/UCkTnAeGYc

$BabyDoge ’s market cap dropped from $136 million to $134 million. The protocol aims to reach new milestones with its Baby Doge Swap DEX:

We have passed 20M Total Value

Locked on https://t.co/UAopqn3UhR 🙌 pic.twitter.com/o7EYBIUNqa

UPDATE: @BabyDogeCoin #DEX #BabyDogeSwap is now displayed on the @coingecko terminal.#NEWS #crypto #DeFi https://t.co/tMcd2Xx87P

The market cap of $FLOKI dropped to $63 million from $69 million. Floki's Valhalla Livestream continued along with its major push to list on Binance:

Almost 29,000 have signed the petition asking @Binance to list #FLOKI, the people's cryptocurrency.

Let's get this number up, Vikings!

Here's where to sign:https://t.co/VWjR8ArgWo pic.twitter.com/WZ8KncAkrY

https://t.co/AOkyz4dcxc

$SAMO 's market cap dropped from $24 million to $22 million. The Solana-based memecoin is preparing for the Solana Breakpoint event in Lisbon on Nov. 5:

With #Samoween around the corner, what better way to celebrate than a holiday meme contest?! 🎃

Win up to $75 worth of $SAMO + have your "Spooky Samo" meme added to the Samo Hall of Memes! 😱

2x additional runner-ups will get $25 of $SAMO!

Want to win? Check out the rules. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Z5X3KKeBxg

Alright Famo, you won't stop asking, so here we go…

We're giving away 5x LIMITED EDITION "Samo Is Coming" ft. @SBF_FTX t-shirts! 🔥

Unless you're headed to #Solana Breakpoint, now is your only chance to get your paws on one.

HOW TO WIN:

• Like & RT

• Comment #InSamWeTrust pic.twitter.com/7gQHsr3w4a

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! 🔥

That's right, Samo Stickers are available for sale on @AtenSolana for 1 week.

Pay with $SAMO or $USDC to get your paws on a 5-pack!

Get em' while you still can, Fam! 👇https://t.co/MBeA8opS2k pic.twitter.com/JFNX2eeoZK

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Sponsored

