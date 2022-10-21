Another 'Ruff' Week — Inu Corner: Memecoin Roundup (Oct. 21) – BSC NEWS

A look at the weekly performance of our top five memecoin projects — Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Baby Doge Coin, Floki, and Samoyedcoin.
It was another difficult week for our top memecoin protocols. Most dog-themed projects dropped in price in the past seven days.
Despite the bear market, these projects continue to improve their utilities in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space.
Let's give a recap of how they fared in the past week:
$DOGE continues its run as the number one memecoin by market capitalization, although the token's market cap dropped from $7.9 billion to $7.8 billion.
(Price data and social stats from Oct. 13-19 retrieved from CoinMarketCap and LunarCrush)
Can you believe Dogecoin will be 9 years old in December? That's 63 in Dog years and a billion in Crypto years.https://t.co/bd6YY51sSN
$SHIB's market cap dropped from $5.6 billion to $5.4 billion. But the memecoin project added a new utility to its growing ecosystem:
Congratulations to @Google for partnering with @coinbase to Accept Crypto Payments for Cloud Services
Google will begin accepting crypto payments, $SHIB included in the list, for cloud services early next year via integration with Coinbase
Read more..https://t.co/UCkTnAeGYc
$BabyDoge’s market cap dropped from $136 million to $134 million. The protocol aims to reach new milestones with its Baby Doge Swap DEX:
We have passed 20M Total Value
Locked on https://t.co/UAopqn3UhR 🙌 pic.twitter.com/o7EYBIUNqa
UPDATE: @BabyDogeCoin #DEX #BabyDogeSwap is now displayed on the @coingecko terminal.#NEWS #crypto #DeFi https://t.co/tMcd2Xx87P
The market cap of $FLOKI dropped to $63 million from $69 million. Floki's Valhalla Livestream continued along with its major push to list on Binance:
Almost 29,000 have signed the petition asking @Binance to list #FLOKI, the people's cryptocurrency.
Let's get this number up, Vikings!
Here's where to sign:https://t.co/VWjR8ArgWo pic.twitter.com/WZ8KncAkrY
https://t.co/AOkyz4dcxc
$SAMO's market cap dropped from $24 million to $22 million. The Solana-based memecoin is preparing for the Solana Breakpoint event in Lisbon on Nov. 5:
With #Samoween around the corner, what better way to celebrate than a holiday meme contest?! 🎃
Win up to $75 worth of $SAMO + have your "Spooky Samo" meme added to the Samo Hall of Memes! 😱
2x additional runner-ups will get $25 of $SAMO!
Want to win? Check out the rules. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Z5X3KKeBxg
Alright Famo, you won't stop asking, so here we go…
We're giving away 5x LIMITED EDITION "Samo Is Coming" ft. @SBF_FTX t-shirts! 🔥
Unless you're headed to #Solana Breakpoint, now is your only chance to get your paws on one.
HOW TO WIN:
• Like & RT
• Comment #InSamWeTrust pic.twitter.com/7gQHsr3w4a
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! 🔥
That's right, Samo Stickers are available for sale on @AtenSolana for 1 week.
Pay with $SAMO or $USDC to get your paws on a 5-pack!
Get em' while you still can, Fam! 👇https://t.co/MBeA8opS2k pic.twitter.com/JFNX2eeoZK
