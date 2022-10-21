Firmware News: OnePlus 7 Series Get Android 12, Galaxy S20, A13, A53 Get Software Update & More – Updato

OR

By H. Parvez on Oct 16, 2022 – News, OS Updates

Midway through October, Samsung is prepared to improve the safety of its products with the newest security updates. The setting is perfect for Google to release its software for Pixel smartphones as well because it is the first day of the month. Is it just the same old security fixes this time, or is it something new? Continue reading to learn more.

Galaxy S20

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy A13 5G

Galaxy A53

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, & 7T Pro

Nokia T20, G21 AND G50

Huawei P20

The Galaxy S20 FE’s October security update was made available by Samsung last week. The update has now been extended to the remaining Galaxy S20 models in Europe, including the Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Firmware version G98xFXXSFFVIB is the most recent update for the 4G LTE models of the Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The new firmware update for the 5G variants of cellphones is G98xBXXSFFVIB. Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, the Nordic nations, Portugal, Poland, Southeast Europe, Slovakia, Switzerland, Slovenia, Spain, the Czech Republic, the Baltic region, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom are receiving the update.

You may now install the brand-new software update on your Galaxy S20 line smartphone if you live in one of the above-mentioned nations by going to Setting » Software update and selecting Download and install.

The October 2022 security updates saga is still ongoing, and the Note 10 Lite is the most recent Samsung smartphone to receive security updates. Although the firmware is currently only available in one nation, it is being rolled out across Europe.

In France, Samsung is distributing the October 2022 security update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite (SM-N770F). Firmware version N770FXXS8GVI2 allows users to recognize the most recent release. This new version of the outdated Galaxy Note 10 Lite doesn’t include any new features; instead, it is a standard upgrade designed to raise the security of the device.

Despite the discontinuation of the Note smartphone series, at least in name, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite still stands out among Samsung’s array of smartphones. When the Note 10 Lite had first been introduced in January 2020, it came pre-installed with Android 10. Many Samsung users have now updated their smartphones to One UI 4.1 and Android 12. The Note 10 Lite is most likely going to be the final Lite-branded Galaxy Note handset to leave the Samsung factory, and One UI 5.0 will be the device’s final significant update.

At some time in the future, Samsung is anticipated to launch One UI 5.0 and Android 13 for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, but not until newer, higher-end devices do. Users can expect these commonplace security patches up until that time.

Users of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in France ought to be able to install the October 2022 security update right away after seeing the message or by opening the Settings app, going to “Software update,” and selecting “Download and install.” More markets should shortly receive the update.

The most recent software update for the carrier-locked Galaxy A13 5G in the US was released in August, and it included the security patch for July 2022. Since then, Samsung hasn’t bothered to provide Aug or Sept security updates for the smartphone; it has kept using the same firmware. The brand is currently delivering the October 2022 security update to it after ignoring two security upgrades.

In December 2021, the Android 11 OS was released alongside the Galaxy A13 5G. In June, Samsung released an update for the phone running Android 12 that included the security patch for May 2022. The Canadian version of the smartphone is currently receiving the October 2022 patch, while the carrier-unlocked devices in the United States are still running the July 2022 security patch.

By navigating to Setting » Software and selecting Download & install, you may manually check for the new update if your phone hasn’t already told you about it.

The Galaxy A53 5G, a different mid-range Samsung phone, is now compatible with the October 2022 patch. In Europe, Samsung is releasing the patch for the device (model number SM-A536B).

The update is identified by the string “A536BXXS4AVJ1,” and as you may presumably infer from the “S” in the mode number, it only contains the October security update. One UI has not undergone any updates or gained any new features.

Several European nations, like France, Austria, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Ireland, Austria, and the UK, currently offer the update. However, as usual, the firmware should gain momentum quickly and reach the Galaxy A53 in additional regions.

The security update for this month fixes 32 weaknesses in Android OS and 18 flaws in Samsung, some of which permitted unauthorized access to call details, secure memory content, device serial numbers, and other information.

Owners of the Galaxy A53 5G in regions where the October security patch is accessible can download it by visiting “Software update” in the Settings app and selecting “Download and install.”

Nearly two months after Google released Android 13, OnePlus is now ready to send its own significant Android update to the OnePlus 7, 7T, 7 Pro, and 7T Pro series. However, we’re not referring to Android 13 but rather Android 12, which has been around for more than a year. Late is better than never.

For the above-mentioned 4 phones, the Chinese manufacturer began beta tests for Android 12 a few weeks ago. Those who participated in the process are now beginning to get the final upgrade. This indicates that in the upcoming days and weeks, those who were not a part of the test program should also get the Android 12 upgrade.

For the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, the build is designated H.28, whereas, for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, it is designated F.16. The upgrade includes the August 2022 security updates level, which is now two months old and is a joke at this point.

New features include new style options for Cards in Shelf, a 3-level dark mode, the new Smart Battery Engine, which uses algorithms to extend your battery life, new app icons, system-wide improvements to the way text and color are presented, support for preventing spam MMS, as well as the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabilizer for games. The new software, OxygenOS 12.1, represents a full visual overhaul for these models.

The security patch for September has still not been released by Nokia Mobile for its products. Their first tablet, the Nokia T20, followed by the Nokia G21 and Nokia G50, can now receive the upgrade. Updates have appeared in Croatia, but you ought to see them everywhere else as well. T20 received the update today, whereas G21 and G50 have had it for some time.

Size of the update:

Users of the Huawei P20 series are gaining advantages from all sides. The China Huawei P20 series phones are receiving the new October 2022 HarmonyOS upgrade, while the worldwide form of the handset is getting the stable EMUI 12 rollout.

The Chinese company often begins the software update distribution from the largest and most expensive devices. After that, the corporation gradually switches to mid-range and outdated technology. The shift this time around is somewhat unexpected, though.

Huawei’s first pick for the October 2022 optimization patch is the P20 series. Here are a few more justifications for why you ought to update your firmware.

Another noteworthy aspect is that HarmonyOS 2.0.0.270 build, an upgrade from 2.0.0.268, is included with the latest firmware. This shows that the HarmonyOS 3.0 interface is gradually making its way to the P20 series.

Let’s have a look at the models that are compatible with the new update till Huawei verifies the certainty of the significant update for P20 smartphones.

We have now concluded our discussion of the software news that has been in the press for the past week. We sincerely hope you had a good time. Join us again the following week for more incredible OEM-related news.



October 16th, 2022

October 16th, 2022

October 16th, 2022

