New triple-motor Porsche Taycan flagship set to rival Tesla Model S Plaid – AutoExpress

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S is already the fastest production EV to lap the Nurburgring, but the Stuttgart-based firm is primed to unlock even more performance from its electric sports saloon. Our spies have photographed a racy, bewinged Taycan testing on the infamous German circuit in pre-production form, and it could potentially arrive with over 1,000bhp to fight the Tesla Model S Plaid.

We’ve already spotted the forthcoming facelifted Taycan on public roads, but these latest images reveal that an altogether more hardcore version will arrive as part of the revamp. With an aggressive front splitter, rear wing and diffuser package on show, it wouldn’t surprise us if Porsche is developing its first electric GT model. This would entail a firmer, track-biased chassis set-up, but rumours suggest that the powertrain will receive the most significant upgrade.

Porsche’s current dual-motor hardware can only be pushed so far, so to provide over 1,000bhp to take on Tesla, the firm could adopt a triple-motor configuration for the new flagship. This would also unlock precise torque-vectoring capabilities on the associated axle, with the extra power and cornering performance likely to slash the Turbo S’s 7m33sec Nurburgring lap time.

Lower down in the range, the updated Taycan will launch with minor design changes and possibly more tweaks under the skin to improve performance and range over the current model.

Images of the disguised saloon and Sport Turismo estate models suggest that Porsche is aiming to refine the car’s styling rather than radically reinvent it. The lower front bumper has been reprofiled slightly and new, larger headlight units have been fitted. Sitting below these, the outer vent openings in the front bumper could also have been reworked, but it’s difficult to determine this from this camouflaged prototype.

A new radar system looks to have been installed behind the windscreen of this test car, suggesting that the new Taycan could arrive with an improved suite of driver assist systems. New wheel designs are expected to feature as part of the facelift, but the rest of the design is almost entirely unchanged – save for camouflaged elements on the rear bumper which indicate further revisions here.

The interiors of these pre-production models are undisguised, so changes inside will probably be mild. New trim and upholstery options could be available to lift the cabin, and software changes are likely for the Taycan’s triple-display infotainment setup. This comprises a 16.8-inch curved instrument panel, a 10.9-inch central display and a portrait-orientated climate control screen. At extra cost, buyers can specify an additional infotainment screen ahead of the passenger, while software revisions could improve the system’s features and responsiveness.

Earlier this year, Porsche introduced an over-the-air software update to improve the Taycan’s real-world range, and while homologation rules prevented the firm from altering the car’s WLTP range figure, the updated Taycan will be officially tested as a new model. Given that it’s certain to adopt the recent software changes, the new Taycan may launch with a higher WLTP range than before, and Porsche could apply further hardware changes to squeeze more efficiency and performance from the car.

No details have been revealed yet, but the firm could revisit the motor, battery and control electronics to remain competitive in the premium EV space. To improve the dynamics of the updated Taycan, Porsche’s engineers will have numerous tools at their disposal, including the calibration of the adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering and torque delivery from the e-motors.

The Taycan range kicks off with the entry-level rear-wheel drive version, and the new tri-motor variant should supersede the Turbo S as the fastest model available. Given the upgrades, we predict a slight increase over the Taycan’s £75,500 starting price, with the upcoming flagship costing well in excess of the £142,400 Turbo S.

