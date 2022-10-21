Fyre Festival’s Island Is Being Turned Into an Enclave for Crypto Millionaires – Decrypt

Search

Back in 2017, the Fyre Festival failure—run by convicted felon Billy McFarland—was such a drama that it was turned into a Netflix documentary. Now, a new company wants to put that Bahamas island back on the map with NFT-gated luxury villas.

A company called AGIA International claims it will sell “60 ultra-luxurious pavilions and villas” on the Great Exuma Island and will be “the only community strictly sold via NFTs,” according to a press release published Wednesday.

The buildings will range in size from 1,000 to 6,500 square feet, per the release. According to the project’s website, aspiring island residents will have to cough up $10,000 just to get on the “allowlist” or presale list for the project. Homes are expected to range in price from roughly $1.5 million to $5 million.

“We bought this community because we saw its future, not its past,” said AGIA International Co-founder Erik Sanderson of the now-infamous area in a statement.

The press release also ties AGIA International to The Setai hotel in Miami Beach and the Amanyara hotel in Turks and Caicos, but Decrypt has not been able to independently confirm this information.

In the release, Sanderson claimed the new development will create 150 jobs during its construction process and 125 longer-term hospitality jobs.

A quick Linkedin search for Sanderson identifies him as connected to AGIA since 2021. In addition to AGIA, Sanderson also appears to be the CEO of the Technomarine Group, a boating and marine company based out of Florida. The AGIA co-founder did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s request for comment.

While it might seem like a PR stunt, this isn’t the first time someone’s used, or planned to use, an NFT as a de facto “deed” signifying ownership over physical property or real estate. Multiple real-world houses have been sold via NFTs and continue to make headlines, even during the bear market.

And The Bahamas more broadly has a history of being crypto-friendly—FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has his crypto exchange headquartered there.

Regardless, it's worth noting that minting any NFT based on lofty and yet unrealized promises can be very risky. Blockchain transactions are also irreversible on blockchain networks like Ethereum, so it may be impossible for users to get refunds if AGIA's project becomes the next Fyre Festival.

