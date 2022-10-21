iPhone 15 Ultra will be made of titanium, leaker says – BGR

Certain iPhone rumors are seasonal, returning every year despite never seeming to come true. The iPhone’s switch to USB-C is one such example. But this time it might be different — the iPhone 15 should make the switch to USB-C next year. Another example is Apple using titanium midframes in iPhone. And a leaker claims the iPhone 15 Ultra will finally, really, truly be made of titanium.

Known as LeaksApplePro, this leaker has been dropping tidbits about unreleased Apple devices with a steady cadence in the past few years. The good news is that he’s often accurate.

His newest claim is that Apple will give the iPhone 15 Ultra the titanium enclosure fans have been dreaming about.

The iPhone 15 Ultra will be made out of titanium.

It’s too early in the iPhone 15 rumor cycle to get any confirmations. Using titanium instead of stainless steel on the iPhone 15 Ultra is the kind of surprise that Apple will reserve for next year’s iPhone announcement.

The advantage of titanium over stainless steel is that the material will give the iPhone excellent durability and improved scratch resistance without any extra weight. And weight is a problem for devices like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models have a stainless steel frame between the front and back panels. And you certainly get used to it, but the Pros are heavy. The larger the handset, the heavier it’ll feel.

Apple already uses titanium on the Apple Watch, with the large Apple Watch Ultra sporting a titanium case. And Apple is believed to have tested a titanium chassis for the iPhone in the past.

Even the iPhone 14 rumor mill surfaced titanium claims. But rumors closer to the phone’s launch said that Apple had abandoned the idea, and the iPhone 14 series indeed launched with no titanium to be found.

Using titanium for iPhone cases might be more costly than stainless steel and aluminum. But that’s why the rumor makes sense for the iPhone 15 Ultra.

Apple will reportedly differentiate the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max next year. The latter will supposedly become the “iPhone 15 Ultra,” sporting a few exclusive features and a higher price tag.

In such a scenario, titanium might be one of the iPhone 15 Ultra’s perks. That’s just speculation, however. Whether or not Apple moves to titanium, the front and back panels will still be made of glass. Apple still needs the iPhone to support wireless charging, especially with the rise of MagSafe.

What seems more certain at this stage is that all iPhone 15 models will get USB-C ports instead of Lightning connectors next year. This has nothing to do with titanium alloys or handset prices. Apple has to make the change because the European Union has decided to force electronic device makers to use USB-C for charging.

