Nothing Phone (1) likely to be released in June, could feature Snapdragon 778G: Report – Republic World

Details about the Nothing Phone (1) keep surfacing on the internet. While the device has been officially announced, its release date has not been declared yet. According to a report by Max Jambor via AllRound-PC, the Nothing phone (1) might be released on July 21, 2022. It is important to note that the tipster has leaked details about some OnePlus smartphones correctly.

However, the company has not announced the release date yet. While the smartphone has been tipped to feature Snapdragon 778G at a price around Rs. 25,000, the new leak suggests a higher price.

Additionally, the report also says that the Nothing phone (1) will be priced at around 500 euros, which roughly translates to over Rs. 40,000. It is being speculated that at this price, the phone might feature the latest chipset by Qualcomm, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. However, the report does not contain any other information about the upcoming smartphone. Previously, Nothing purchased a brand called Essential, which gave it the trademark for Essential PH-1 as well.

Earlier this month, complete specifications of the Nothing Phone 1 were leaked online. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display that supports HDR10+ content. Such a display is readily available on the mid-range smartphones out there from manufacturers like Samsung, Realme and Xiaomi.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. To recall, the processor has been featured on models like Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and IQOO Z5 5G. To cite information from Antutu’s official website, the Snapdragon 778G ranks sixth on the list of most powerful smartphone Android smartphone chipsets, after chipsets like Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Snapdragon 889 and Dimensity 8100.

