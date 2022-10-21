HBO Max Sets Release Date For ‘Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty,’ Docuseries On Shocking South Carolina Murder Case – Deadline

By Matthew Carey

HBO Max has announced a November 3 release date for Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty, a three-part documentary series on the sensational murder case involving one of South Carolina’s most prominent legal families.

The series directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan will unpack the twists and turns of a sprawling investigation that has seen lawyer Alex Murdaugh accused of fatally shooting his wife and his 21-year-old son Paul on the night of June 7, 2021. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty and is expected to stand trial early next year in a potential death penalty case.

Several months after the killings, Murdaugh’s law firm forced him out after alleging he had misappropriated millions of dollars in funds belonging to clients and the firm. The case took another bizarre turn in September 2021 when Murdaugh claimed he had been shot in the head by an assailant near his home. He later admitted he had hired a distant relative to bump him off, believing his death would help his remaining son Buster to collect on a $10 million insurance settlement.

Investigators are also looking into the death of a Murdaugh family nanny and housekeeper, who suffered a fatal fall at the Murdaugh family home in 2018, as well as the death of a teenager in 2021 who was either shot or killed as a result of a hit and run incident 10 miles from the Murdaugh home.

“Hailing from a long line of powerful legal figures, Alex Murdaugh along with his wife, Maggie, and sons, Buster and Paul, enjoyed unparalleled sway over authorities, until Paul’s involvement in a tragic boating accident thrust a level of scrutiny on the family’s actions and legacy, revealing a bizarre and deadly chain of events,” HBO Max said in a release. “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty questions the unchecked power of privilege – and the trail of death and destruction left in one family’s wake.”

Ross Dinerstein, the Emmy-winning CEO of Campfire Studios, is an executive producer of the series.

“This case has captivated the country for over a year, and it would be quite an understatement to say, ‘there’s much more to the story,’” Dinerstein said in a statement. “In this series, we were able to offer new perspectives, new details and much-needed context to these infamous, both alleged and proven, accidents and crimes.”

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty is produced by Wheelhouse-backed Campfire Studios, with Dinerstein, Sivan and Mor Loushy serving as executive producers, and Brendan Daw, Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard serving as co-executive producers. The docuseries is directed by Loushy and Sivan.

All three episodes will drop on HBO Max on November 3.

