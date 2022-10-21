Surprise! Instagram silently added a new feature dubbed Notes – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Instagram has been actively busy adding a host of new features throughout this month. From the ability to share YouTube Music to Instagram, updated UI with no Shop tab, to a new monetization tool for creators, the social media platform has introduced quite a few new features. Along with this, in a big surprise, Instagram has silently added a new interesting feature, which left the users bewildered! It is called “Notes” and can be found on top of the DM window.

What is the new feature and how does it work? Instagram just got this text-based feature which turns out to be an option for users to share what’s on their minds with their friends. However, here you will only have 60 characters to do so, basically, it is like leaving a short note with your contacts. Once you leave a note, it will be visible hovering above your display picture under the direct message (DMs) tab.

The best part is that if you have updated your Instagram app to the latest version, then you will find this feature already available in your DMs tab without any process to enable it. However, this comes with the sad news that, in case you didn’t like this feature, there is no way, for now, to disable the Notes feature from your app. Sounds interesting? Know how to share Instagram Notes with your followers.

