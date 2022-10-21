According to documents accessed by CNN, Elon Musk’s SpaceX had last month sent a letter to the Pentagon saying it can no longer continue to fund the Starlink service as it has.
We’re just following his recommendation 🤷♂️
In addition to terminals, we have to create, launch, maintain & replenish satellites & ground stations & pay telcos for access to Internet via gateways.
Over 100 cruise missiles attacked 🇺🇦 energy and communications infrastructure. But with Starlink we quickly restored the connection in critical areas. Starlink continues to be an essential part of critical infrastructure.
Elon Musk's SpaceX warns US it may stop funding Starlink satellite service in Ukraine – CNBCTV18
