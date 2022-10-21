Elon Musk's SpaceX warns US it may stop funding Starlink satellite service in Ukraine – CNBCTV18

According to documents accessed by CNN, Elon Musk’s SpaceX had last month sent a letter to the Pentagon saying it can no longer continue to fund the Starlink service as it has.

We’re just following his recommendation 🤷‍♂️

In addition to terminals, we have to create, launch, maintain & replenish satellites & ground stations & pay telcos for access to Internet via gateways.

Over 100 cruise missiles attacked 🇺🇦 energy and communications infrastructure. But with Starlink we quickly restored the connection in critical areas. Starlink continues to be an essential part of critical infrastructure.

