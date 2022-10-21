Galaxy S20 gets Android 12 update in the US – SamMobile

© 2022 SamMobile
SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Last updated: February 3rd, 2022 at 14:00 UTC+02:00
Last month, Samsung released the Android 12 update to the international variants of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. A few days later, the update also reached the carrier-locked variants of the smartphones in the US. Now, the Android 12 update has been released to the unlocked Galaxy S20 units.
The Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for the unlocked Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with firmware version G98xU1UEU2EVA2 in the US. The update also includes the January 2022 security patch that fixes various vulnerabilities. The new software is available on all carrier networks in the US, including AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Cellular South, Comcast, C-Spire, Sprint, Tracfone, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile.
If you are a Galaxy S20 series smartphone user in the US, you can now check for the new update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also install it by downloading the latest firmware file from our database and flashing it manually.
The One UI 4.0 update, which is based on Android 12, brings a revamped UI design, Color Palette feature, new widget styling, and a new widget picker UI. AoD and Dark Mode have been improved as well. The security and privacy has been improved, and there’s now a privacy dashboard, privacy indicators for camera and mic access, and quick setting toggles to cut off system-wide access to camera and microphone. Accessibility features and Device Care sections have been improved as well.
Samsung has also included newer versions of its stock apps, including Bixby, Bixby Routines, My Files, Samsung Internet, and Samsung Keyboard. When apps copy clipboard data, you can now get an alert. You can also set apps to only get approximate device location. The camera app has received a more straightforward design, and more lockscreen widgets have been added. Gallery, Photo Editor, and AR Emoji have received new options.
You can check out the complete changelog below.
Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.
SamsungGalaxy S20 5G
SamsungGalaxy S20+ 5G
SamsungGalaxy S20 Ultra 5G
You might also like
Samsung smart TV users across the United States will soon get access to healthcare via their big-screen devices. The Korean tech giant has partnered with HealthTap, the USA’s leading virtual primary care provider, to bring virtual healthcare to its smart TVs. HealthTap demonstrated the Samsung smart TV extension at SDC22. Through it, customers in the […]
After the Galaxy A52, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung has opened the One UI 5.0 Beta program for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The company has started recruiting beta testers in the US, and if you have an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the US, you can register […]
Samsung appears to have opened the One UI 5.0 beta floodgates after SDC22. As some of you may have learned earlier today, the company has added the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to the One UI 5.0 beta program in a couple of markets. The good news continues, as the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy […]
The carrier-locked version of the Galaxy A13 5G in the US received its most-recent software update in August, which brought with it July 2022 security patch. Since then, the phone has been running on the same firmware, and Samsung hadn’t bothered itself offering August or September security patches for the smartphone. Well, after skipping two […]
Earlier this month, Samsung rolled out the September 2022 security patch to the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in the US. Now, the firm is rolling out the same security update to the carrier-unlocked versions of the two devices in the country. The new update for the […]
Last week, the U.S. Department of Commerce revealed more details about its plans to curb chip exports to China to prevent the nation from acquiring advanced semiconductor technology. Now, it is reported that the Department of Commerce decided to allow both Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix to ship semiconductor factory equipment to their facilities in […]
October 2022 security patch
Devices
Samsung Galaxy A04s
SM-A047F
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
SM-T630N
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G
SM-T636B
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
SM-R900
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
SM-R920
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
SM-F936B
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
SM-F721B
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2
SM-R510
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm
SM-R910
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE
SM-R905
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE
SM-R915
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE
SM-R925
SamMobile Weekly Newsletter
Best picks
Social media
Reviews
© 2022 SamMobile
Galaxy S20 gets Android 12 update in the US – SamMobile
© 2022 SamMobile