Download Google Pixel 7 Wallpapers For Your Android Phone – Greenbot

Published 15 Oct 2022



Google has released a new ‘Feather’ wallpaper collection for its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Every year, Google follows a tradition of releasing multiple sets of wallpapers that match the newly launched phones. These wallpapers can be live images or regular still ones. This new Feature collection, though, includes only still wallpapers.



In the past, Google creatively utilized the punch-hole cutout of the Pixel 4a to Pixel 6 series and released “For Fun” wallpapers. However, this time, the company didn’t opt for live images or take advantage of the front-camera layout for wallpapers.

This new Feather gallery includes 12 wallpapers for Pixel 7 series phones, half intended for the Pixel 7 and the other half for the Pixel 7 Pro. However, nothing is stopping you from using them on either device. While Google made them for Pixel 7 phones, it doesn’t mean you can’t use them on any other device. You can use them as per your liking.

Google has further divided the collection by including light and dark versions of each wallpaper. If you like bird-themed wallpapers, you should try these wallpapers on your phone. Try each wallpaper on your phone and find which one suits you the best.

The credit for this collection goes to Andrew Zuckerman, the same creator behind the 2016 Book Designed by Apple in California. (via)

The list below includes the names of these wallpaper with the suitable device.

You can check out and download them from the link below:

Google Pixel 7 Series Feather Wallpaper Collection

