Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound – NewsBTC

Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years.

As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the 1% mark earlier in the week.

The “daily volatility” is an indicator that measures how the per day returns of Bitcoin have differed from the average during a specific period.

While this period can be of any length, two versions of the metric are particularly natural, the 7-day volatility and the 30-day volatility.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in these daily Bitcoin volatilities, as well as the daily returns in the price of the crypto, over the past year.



As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin volatility has been trending down during the last few weeks as the price of the coin has been stuck in consolidation.

The 7-day version of the indicator breached below the 1% level just recently, before forming a low there and rebounding back to the current 1.1% level.

This bottom was the lowest level that the metric has seen since the July of 2020, around when the rebound following the COVID crash took place.

The 30-day Bitcoin volatility is also at a historically low level at the moment as the indicator’s value is just 1.9% right now.

The report notes that while these volatility values suggest a completely stale price recently, it has also been true that the crypto has seen some intraday activity, which the indicator doesn’t account for as it only takes the daily closing prices.

The price of Bitcoin fluctuated by almost 9% in 12 hours on Thursday as the US CPI release went live. But this price change was almost entirely gone by the time the daily close happened.

Historically, periods of very low volatility such as now have been succeeded by those of violent price movement. It now remains to be seen whether BTC observes a similar trend this time as well or not.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.1k, up 4% in the last week. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 2% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the BTC price over the last five days.



