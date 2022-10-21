Top shows/movies coming to Disney Plus Hotstar in October 2022 – BGR India

Photo Gallery

Here are the best 5 series and shows that you should binge-watch this month.

The series is about a college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

This Marvel series will include 10 episodes, out of which only 7 are out. In this month, the rest three episodes will also drop on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Participate & Win Rs.5000 Freecharge Voucher!

BGR.in (Broad Guidance & Ratings) is a leading online destination for all things technology including news related to smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, latest games and apps, and the general consumer electronics markets. It is among India’s top sources of breaking mobile news, and a technology category leader among early adopters, savvy technophiles, and casual readers alike.

Copyright 2022 India Dot Com Private Limited

source