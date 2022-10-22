My Account

Last Updated : September 11, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News on September 11: Bolt scraps $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto firm Wyre, and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether

Market Buzz

Bitcoin almost flat as Ether in red

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 11 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.78 percent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 29.07 percent to $71.76 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.69 billion, 29.07 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $66.82 billion, which is 93.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.50 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.06 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarkeCap. Read full here

Big Story

After Big Rally Past $21K, Bitcoin’s Price Momentum May Not Last

The sudden burst in the market for bitcoin (BTC) might lose momentum quickly, crypto analysts said. On Friday the largest cryptocurrency by market value rallied over 10% to the $21,000 level, its largest daily gain in six months. BTC was trading at $21,180 as of 3:08 p.m. ET. As recently as Tuesday the price had dipped as low as $18,500.

“If buyers continue with the same sentiment, even an area of $22,400-$23,000 could be reached,” Daniel Kostecki, senior market analyst at Conotoxia, told CoinDesk in an email. Read details here

Crypto Policy

Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto firm Wyre

U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc said on Friday it had scrapped its $1.5 billion deal to buy cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre Payments Inc.

Bolt said it will continue its partnership with Wyre, and added that remaining independent would allow it to focus on its core areas. [Reuters]

Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

source