Last Updated : September 11, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on September 11: Bolt scraps $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto firm Wyre, and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether
Market Buzz
Bitcoin almost flat as Ether in red
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 11 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.78 percent to $1.06 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 29.07 percent to $71.76 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.69 billion, 29.07 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $66.82 billion, which is 93.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.50 lakh. Its dominance is currently 39.06 percent, an increase of 0.15 percent over the day, according to CoinMarkeCap. Read full here
Big Story
After Big Rally Past $21K, Bitcoin’s Price Momentum May Not Last
The sudden burst in the market for bitcoin (BTC) might lose momentum quickly, crypto analysts said. On Friday the largest cryptocurrency by market value rallied over 10% to the $21,000 level, its largest daily gain in six months. BTC was trading at $21,180 as of 3:08 p.m. ET. As recently as Tuesday the price had dipped as low as $18,500.
“If buyers continue with the same sentiment, even an area of $22,400-$23,000 could be reached,” Daniel Kostecki, senior market analyst at Conotoxia, told CoinDesk in an email. Read details here
Crypto Policy
Payments company Bolt scraps $1.5 billion deal to buy crypto firm Wyre
U.S. online checkout company Bolt Financial Inc said on Friday it had scrapped its $1.5 billion deal to buy cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre Payments Inc.
Bolt said it will continue its partnership with Wyre, and added that remaining independent would allow it to focus on its core areas. [Reuters]
