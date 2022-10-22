Big partnership unveiled for ecosystem focused on NFTs, play-to-earn games and the Metaverse – Cointelegraph

Whether it’s nonfungible tokens, play-to-earn games or the metaverse, this blockchain project wants to be at the heart of it all — and it’s just signed a big partnership.

A blockchain project that’s building an ecosystem for the future of NFTs, gaming and the Metaverse has unveiled an exciting new partnership.

Funganomics has signed a marketing partnership agreement with Polygon Studios — and plan to work together closely in the coming years.

It’s being described as a perfect fit. While Polygon has over 39,000 projects in its ecosystem, Funganomics boasts a wide array of exciting technologies.

Work is currently taking place on a new Layer 2 solution for Funganomics that’s set to deliver scalability, sustainability and reduced infrastructure costs.

At the beating heart of this crypto project is Fungatopia, which has been described as a multi-network, multi-format and futureproof NFT marketplace.

Its goal is simple: to deliver NFT drops directly to community members, partners and community creators. Crucially, 0.6% of every sale is recirculated back into the ecosystem — with a treasury overseeing development and voting on a quarterly basis.

Funganomics says it is always open to platform upgrade suggestions and votes from members of the community — not least because feedback can enhance the project’s current roadmap and its vision for the future. Founders say they’re open minded and willing to explore cutting-edge new ways to deliver utility.

Elsewhere in the ecosystem is FGS Games — Funganomics’ gaming division. It boasts patent-backed software that allows AAA games and Metaverses to be built in any format.

Executives claim that their approach is far faster and much more cost efficient than what’s on offer from leading gaming companies — delivering true scalability to the ecosystem.

In time, it’s hoped that FGS Games will break the mold within the thriving play-to-earn space. Not only can this unlock exhilarating experiences for gamers, but it can also present compelling opportunities for developers and investors alike.

A key goal is to ensure that third-party companies and creators can use the Funganomics platform for their own game development — and add blockchain functionality.

Funganomics says it has already completed phase one of its augmented reality platform — with the next build stages already in the pipeline.

Another division called Fungality wants to take the alternate reality space to new heights by delivering hi-tech solutions for partners that can be used within existing ecosystems.

Executives say they’re determined to lay the foundations of a behemoth ecosystem that has never been seen in this sector before.

The project’s founder and CEO is Jeremy Roberts, who describes himself as someone who is fascinated by the possibilities of what can be built with blockchain technology.

After countless months spent researching the projects that were already in the market, he says he was driven to launch his own.

He told Cointelegraph: “For far too long, we’ve seen Web2 companies charge exorbitant fees, churning out the same games, game after game. It’s time for the emerging Web3 world to provide more value, fun and advanced-level economies that benefit everyone, not just the corporate spinning wheel and the never-ending hunt for that extra 1% margin at any cost.”

Disclaimer. Cointelegraph does not endorse any content or product on this page. While we aim at providing you with all important information that we could obtain, readers should do their own research before taking any actions related to the company and carry full responsibility for their decisions, nor can this article be considered as investment advice.

