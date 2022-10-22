Shiba Eternity Fails To Pump Shiba Inu Price? What's Next – CoinGape

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the world’s second largest meme crypto prices have surged around 5% over the past 7 days amid the hype of its most awaited game announcement. However, this building anticipation hasn’t led to any explosive SHIB price jump.

The Shiba Inu Ecosystem took to Twitter to mention that the Shiba Eternity game is now live worldwide. It is available for download on Android and iOS devices. Meanwhile, this announcement failed to create any kind of price impact.

As per reports, the Shiba Eternity download day scheduled for October 6 showed some signs of optimism in the beginning. However, it was earlier, scheduled for download on October 1 but somehow the developers pushed it ahead.

According to Google Play, the Shiba Inu game has been downloaded more than 10K times. Meanwhile, this has also failed to move the price of the SHIB token.

However, the Shiba Inu game was introduced as the most complex CCG ever launched. It mentioned that the game includes around 10,000 Shiboshi Heroes with 500 Collectible Cards that have 87 card traits.

Shiba Inu prices are merely up by 1% in the last 24 hours. It is trading at an average price of $0.000011, at the press time. SHIB’s 24 trading volume has dropped by 34% to stand at $227.3 million. However, it is still holding a market cap of around $6.3 billion.

The biggest of the Ethereum whales have also offloaded the Shiba Inu tokens from the wallets. However, it is still the biggest token held by the top 100 ETH whales.

The top 100 ETH whales are holding around $140 million worth of SHIB tokens. Earlier, Coingape reported that these whales were holding around $161.5 million worth of Shiba Inu.

However, the SHIB burn rate has also dropped significantly over the past 24 hours. As per Shibburn, the burn rate is down by 92% over the past day. Around 2.96 million SHIB tokens have been sent to a dead wallet.

