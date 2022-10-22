Samsung Galaxy A13: The ideal multitasking smartphone – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Looking for a Bhaidooj present for your beloved sibling? If your sister or brother loves gaming, enjoys watching OTT favourites, and sometimes uses their smartphone for work too, the Samsung Galaxy A13 in an all-new shade of green makes for the perfect gift for this festive season. What makes the deal even sweeter this Diwali is that this all-rounder smartphone from the house of Samsung is priced at just ₹12,999 (terms and conditions apply) after the special festive offers, making it easy on your wallet too!

This entry level smartphone forms part of the Awesome A series, with which Samsung has attempted to democratize the smartphone experience and bring features found only in high-end smartphones within reach for everyone. The Samsung Galaxy A13 is wired to give you a next-level gaming experience. It combines the power of Octa-core processing with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM Plus to offer a gadget that allows you to play games without any lag. Its 6.6 inch Infinity-V display will make the game you are playing come alive with bigger, clearer pictures.

Touted as the ultimate multitasking smartphone, this smartphone is wired for the Gen Z as it allows you the highest levels of multitasking across different apps. So, as you game, you can also watch your favourite OTT content, or connect with your friends over a messaging app, all with complete ease. The bigger display gives you more room to enjoy what you love and the FHD+ technology offers a sharper, crisper and clearer perspective of the content that you view every day making it come alive on the screen.

This smartphone looks stunning with its minimalist design and a look and feel that is gentle to the touch. Its refined curves make it comfortable to hold and operate. The Samsung Galaxy A13 is available in a range of soft colours – including Black, White, Blue, Peach and a all-new shade of green. You can choose the one that your sibling will love!

To feed the social media bug, the Samsung Galaxy A13 comes with a Quad camera system comprised of a 50 MP Main camera, a 2 MP Macro camera, a 5 MP Ultra Wide camera and a 2 MP Depth camera which come together to allow you to snap every memory with an amazing level of detail. Its Depth camera allows you to bring the focus to the front while the 8 MP Front camera with bokeh effect takes stunning selfies that are totally share-worthy on your social media handles.

Such an amazing phone has to have a battery that supports its long list of awesome features and the Samsung Galaxy A13 doesn’t disappoint on that count either. It comes fitted with a powerful 5,000 mAh battery that keeps your smartphone powered for two days on a full charge, based on the average usage. So, whether you are watching your favourite series, or updating your social media feed with some new creations, you can be rest assured that your phone battery will not die out on you.

It also has Samsung’s iconic Knox security feature built into the phone’s hardware and software from the very start. This ensures that all your sensitive information is protected from malware and malicious threats, and all the contents of the phone are protected right from the very minute when it is turned on.

As part of a special festive offer, the Samsung Galaxy A13 is available for just ₹12,999 after an instant cashback of ₹1,000 and another ₹1,000 worth of bank offers. So what are you waiting for? Head to the nearest Samsung store and get your Samsung Galaxy A13 today. The offer is only valid for a limited period. Terms and conditions apply.

