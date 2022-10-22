Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Drops to Lowest Price Ever at $300 ($99 Off) – MacRumors

Amazon has the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 in Green Aluminum with the Clover Sport Band for $300.00, down from $399.00. Only the Green device is on sale at this price, and you’ll find other colors at the traditional discount price of $329.00.

To date this is the best deal we’ve ever seen on the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7, and overall this is now the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on the Series 7 family. If you order it today, Amazon has an estimated delivery between June 10 – 13.

There are still solid deals on most of the Apple Watch Series 7 lineup going on this week on Amazon, and you can see the full sale in our post from late May. You’ll find $70 off both GPS and Cellular models for both 41mm and 45mm sizes.

