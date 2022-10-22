Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Deals Hit New Apple Watch SE Along With Best-Ever Prices on iPad Pro and More – MacRumors

Following last week’s launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, this week’s deals continued to focus on great discounts and promotions on the new Apple smartphones and their best accessories. You’ll also find the first markdowns on the new Apple Watch SE and ongoing solid sales on iPad Pro and MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Verizon kicked off a big sale on MagSafe accessories and chargers to mark the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and these deals are still ongoing. You can get the MagSafe Charger for $29.99, down from $39.00. The MagSafe Duo Charger is down to $96.74, from $129.00; and the MagSafe Battery Pack is down to $74.24, from $99.00.

Verizon also has a few MagSafe Accessory Bundles on sale for 20 percent off, perfect for anyone looking to buy multiple MagSafe products at once.

One week ago the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro launched, and launch day deals are still available at all the major carriers. This year’s most popular promotion offers up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 when you trade in your old smartphone and purchase the iPhone 14 on a qualifying installment plan offered from AT&T, Verizon, or T-Mobile.

This week, Amazon introduced the first discounts on the new Apple Watch SE, offering $9 off in select configurations. You can get the 44mm GPS model for $269.98, down from $279.00, and the 44mm Cellular model for $319.98, down from $329.00.

In the face of the expected launch of new iPad Pro models next month, Amazon has begun clearing out 2021 models. One of the best deals is on the 256GB Wi-Fi model and it’s on sale for $999.99, down from $1,199.00. You can find more tablets on sale in our article here.

We’ve been tracking steep discounts on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro for a few weeks, and things have stayed consistent as we entered fall this week. You can get a solid $399 off multiple configurations of the 2021 MacBook Pro on Amazon, with prices starting at $2,099.00 for the 1TB 14-inch model.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

source