Galaxy A11 gets Android 12, its last major software update – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: October 4th, 2022 at 06:17 UTC+02:00

Samsung has released the Android 12 update to the Galaxy A11. This affordable smartphone was launched in early 2020 with Android 10 on board. And it seems like the Android 12 update might be its last major software update.

The Android 12-based One UI Core 4.1 update for the Galaxy A11 comes with firmware version A115FXXU3CVI3. It also brings the August 2022 security patch that fixes dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities. The new software update is currently rolling out in Sri Lanka, and we expect its expansion to other countries within the next few days.

If you live in Sri Lanka, you can install the new update on your Galaxy A11. Head over to Settings » Software update and tap Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually.

The Android 12 update brings the Color Palette feature to the Galaxy A11. It extracts the primary colors from your phone’s wallpaper and applies them to various UI elements. Samsung has also improved widget styling and the widget picker UI design. You can choose audio output right from the lock screen and add more widgets there. The Dark Mode has been improved, and there is a new charging animation. Brightness and volume sliders are now thicker and easier to access.

Samsung has improved all the stock apps on the Galaxy A11 with the Android 12 update. The camera app is now cleaner and gets the portrait mode for pets. The video recording starts as soon as you touch the shutter button. Earlier, video recording started after you released the shutter button, which meant that some moments might be missed.

The Gallery app enhanced Stories, better sorting and arranging of albums, and the ability to edit or remove personal information (date, location, and time) from images. You can even remaster old or blurry images in the Gallery app. The Photo Editor feature inside the Gallery now stores editing history, which means that you can undo/redo edits without losing the original file.

Samsung Keyboard now features Grammarly-powered language suggestions, quick access to emojis and GIFs, and clipboard protection. The sharing menu has been improved with One UI Core 4.1. You can now prioritize what you want to see in the sharing menu, navigate easily, and even get prompts to edit an image before sharing.

The Calendar app has a new widget, the ability to quickly add events, and better search options. It’s also easier to share the calendar with others. Date and time selection is now easier, and you can even recover deleted events. The updated Samsung Internet web browser brings faster search suggestions, new home screen widgets, and the ability to start in Secret Mode.

The Device Care section now shows more information at a glance. You can see the phone’s overall status and diagnose the phone for issues. Samsung has also added more accessibility features with customizable flash notifications, the ability to edit blur/transparency effects, and an always-available floating button.

Other new features include a safety and emergency menu, resizable picture-in-picture mode, quick access to pop-up window options, enhanced Edge Panel, and the option to skip alarm once. The search functionality in Messages, My Files, and Settings apps has also been improved.

Reviews

