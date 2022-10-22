Binance Hosts Crypto Meetup in the Philippines With Web3PH – BSC NEWS

Binance partnered with local Web3 group, Web3PH, to help local crypto leaders in the Philippines network and push the space forward.

Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, sponsored a gathering of Web3 builders in the Philippines.

It is no secret that Binance is expanding its reach globally. With the Philippines ripe for crypto adoption, the meetup served as another step to push the local Web3 scene forward. Partnering with a local group of blockchain builders called Web3PH, Binance sponsored a series of community dinners and Crypto Nights. The latest took place on Oct. 13 .

With Web3 adoption rising in the Philippines, we invited project founders and stakeholders in the region for a dinner!

It was great to bring the #Binance community together and talk all things crypto with local Web3 innovators.

See you at the next one 🤝 pic.twitter.com/65mwRbsnyQ

The program was short and sweet as a networking session followed a series of ice breakers to get everyone more comfortable with each other. Notable attendees included Binance Philippines’ Country Director Kenneth Stern, YGG’s Luis Buenaventura and Mench Dizon, Jayvee Fernandez of Anito Legends, and many more builders and innovators in the Philippines.

Web3PH has been organizing Crypto Nights and other events to bring local Web3 leaders together. Partnering with Binance is a welcome boost to Star and his team as they push the space forward.

Their upcoming event on Oct. 28-29, Web3PH Summit 2022, aims to give Filipinos a better understanding of the industry by focusing on different aspects of Web3. Check out their website or Twitter account for more details.

Binance positions itself as the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and crypto-asset infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The Binance platform aims to increase the freedom of money for users and features a comprehensive portfolio of crypto-asset products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

