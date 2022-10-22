New Presale Star Plona (PLON) is likely to compete with the likes of DogeCoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) – NewsBTC

DogeCoin (DOGE), a meme coin made famous by Elon Musk in 2021, is an open-source peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency that utilises blockchain technology. In the same vein, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was created in 2020, and it shares a similar characteristic of anonymity of the creator with Bitcoin (BIT).

However, unlike Bitcoin (BIT), which Satoshi Nakamoto created, Shiba Inu (SHIB) was created by an unknown person/group under the name “Ryoshi.” Interestingly, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has outlived its claim as a “pump and dump” coin. Therefore, despite the current bearish run in the crypto market, both Shiba Inu (SHIB) and DogeCoin (DOGE) are set for a potential bullish run.

What can a new token like Plona (PLON) do?

New cryptos like Plona (PLON) are set to address real-time investment problems posed to investors in Web2. A fundamental factor that drives prices in the crypto market is “Adoptions.” Plona (PLON) assists ownership of luxurious and exotic cars such as Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley, Bugatti, and many other fleets of cars, through fractional premium car investment on the blockchain in the form of NFT trading. The need for partnership and collaboration is of top necessity to achieve this. Plona (PLON) is already bridging this gap through Networking Clubs and Celebrity collaborations.

As the Cryptocurrency community at large awaits the Layer-1 Scaling Protocol and the Shiba Inu Metaverse, both can change the current market trend of Shiba Inu (SHIB) to the moon in a matter of days to weeks. Also, with the recent news about Google Cloud accepting users of the service to pay with Bitcoin (BIT), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) through Coinbase, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) could shoot to the moon.

Plona (PLON) has a clearly defined pathway to promoting ownership of luxury and exotic cars through what is known as a fractional investment in the form of NFT trading.

What next for DogeCoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

In recent times, DogeCoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have raked in massive profits for investors, although both are still very far from their All-Time High (ATH). DogeCoin (DOGE) is currently trading at $0.06/DOGE (ATH ≌ $0.74) while Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading at $0.00001/SHIB (ATH ≌ $0.00009),

Crypto analysts have identified the Plona (PLON) token as among the top 12 crypto assets to consider in 2022 and 2023, as it has great potential for massive growth and brings enormous returns to those who invest in the project. Also, since Plona (PLON) is fractionalising the values of exotic cars like Lamborghini to NFT, each fraction of the NFT is backed by the real-world value of the car. In other words, Plona is tokenising luxury car ownership through blockchain technology. Fractioning of this sort makes investing in Plona (PLON) a low-risk investment. Also, Plona (PLON) presently has a low market capitalisation, favoring the possible heights the new token can reach.

Plona (Plon) is still cheap, and at a current selling price of $0.012 for 1 PLON, the project is worth investing in and a step into the future of exotic cars. Come on the ride! Join the Plona Project!

Find out more:

Plona Token

Presale: https://buy.plona.io

Website: https://www.Plona (PLON) a.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Plona (PLON) atoken

Telegram: https://t.me/Plona (PLON) atoken





Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

