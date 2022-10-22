Samsung Galaxy S22 gets One UI 5.0 Beta 5 update with bug fixes – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Last updated: October 18th, 2022 at 06:56 UTC+02:00
Two months ago, Samsung released the One UI 5.0 beta update to the Galaxy S22 for the first time. Since then, the South Korean firm has released three more beta updates with feature additions and bug fixes. Yesterday, we reported that Samsung could release the fifth and final version of One UI 5.0 beta update to the Galaxy S22 series, and the company has done just that.
The fifth One UI 5.0 beta update has been released for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra in China. The new update has firmware version ending ZVJA and has a download size of 471.16MB (for Galaxy S22 Ultra).
Samsung’s official changelog claims that the company has fixed various bugs, including the ones that forced closed the Galaxy Watch plugin, caused camera autofocus failure and poor image quality, and restarted the phone.
The new software also fixes an issue that barred users from adding fingerprints. Some people also complained about the missing phone unlock sound, and Samsung has fixed that issue with the latest update. Other issues included the voice being loud even after the call volume was reduced, the wallpaper being incomplete, the Close All option missing from the multitasking menu, and the app being forced closed when editing images. Those issues have been resolved.
Samsung said that it removed the Bixby Text Call feature from the new One UI 5.0 beta update. The Bixby Text Call feature, which was announced last week, uses AI to convert voice (on the call) to text and displays that on the screen. Users can then type the text as a reply to the caller, and Bixby will convert that text into audio and transmits it to the person on the other side of the call. This way, a user doesn’t have to talk or listen to engage with a voice call.
Reports also claim that the new beta version of One UI 5.0 brings smoother animations. Apparently, the frame drops have reduced, and the animations are similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 running One UI 4.1.1.
This could be the final beta version of One UI 5.0, and it could be released in other markets, including Germany, India, the UK, and the US, within the next few days. Samsung said that it will release the stable version of Android 13-based One UI 5.0 to the Galaxy S22 series before the end of this month.
SamsungGalaxy S22
SamsungGalaxy S22+
SamsungGalaxy S22 Ultra
You might also like
Samsung has released five beta versions of One UI 5.0 to the Galaxy S22, and it made it official during its SDC 2022 keynote that it will release the stable version of the One UI 5.0 by the end of this month. Now, it is being reported that the South Korean firm has released the […]
Samsung has just one-upped its own foldable phones with the release of the W23 and W23 Flip in China. They’re available starting today, and they boast more memory by default. On the other hand, the W23 series is also considerably pricier than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 for the global […]
Samsung is progressing with its One UI 5.0 beta program for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 behind closed doors. So far, Galaxy Z Fold 3 users in select markets have received two One UI 5.0 beta updates, but we have strong reasons to believe that Samsung is now testing a third One UI 5.0 beta […]
Samsung is now ready to bring One UI 5.0 support to a couple of experimental Good Lock features. The One UI 5.0 Good Lock update for the Galaxy S22 series is now live, at least in markets where the Good Lock platform is supported, including South Korea. Samsung announced earlier this week that a handful […]
It’s that time of the year when everyone is excited about the next big Android upgrade to arrive on their phones. Or rather, given how quick Samsung has worked this year, it’s almost time for the next Android upgrade — Android 13, with Samsung’s One UI 5.0 skin on top — to start rolling out […]
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best, most affordable (relatively, of course: $999 is still a lot of money) foldable phone you can buy right now. There’s plenty to like about it, but there are two particular aspects of the Z Flip 4 that make it my favorite phone of the year. First off, […]
October 2022 security patch
Devices
Samsung Galaxy A04s
SM-A047F
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro
SM-T630N
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G
SM-T636B
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
SM-R900
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
SM-R920
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
SM-F936B
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
SM-F721B
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2
SM-R510
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm
SM-R910
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE
SM-R905
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE
SM-R915
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE
SM-R925
SamMobile Weekly Newsletter
Best picks
Social media
Reviews
© 2022 SamMobile
Samsung Galaxy S22 gets One UI 5.0 Beta 5 update with bug fixes – SamMobile – Samsung news
© 2022 SamMobile