‘It’s going to happen:’ Massachusetts taxpayers to see relief this year despite Legislature scrapping $250 st – MassLive.com

Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano said Beacon Hill lawmakers could not continue with their original tax relief plans due to a newly resurfaced 1986 tax cap measure.Alison Kuznitz/MassLive

Tax relief is “going to happen” this year in Massachusetts, House Speaker Ronald Mariano said, despite the Legislature’s failure approve $250 stimulus checks for middle-income residents, but some watchdogs say the relief headed to taxpayers is “steps backwards in terms of progressivity.”

Beacon Hill leaders scrapped their tax relief measure that would have sent one-time rebates to some taxpayers in the final hours of the legislative session this weekend, claiming they were blindsided by Gov. Charlie Baker and news from his administration of a 1986 ballot measure that would force the commonwealth to return about $3 billion to taxpayers this fall. Lawmakers said they could not manage to balance the existing relief mechanism and their economic development package, which also included long-term cuts, within the final hours of formal lawmaking.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.

Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement, and Your California Privacy Rights (User Agreement updated 1/1/21. Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement updated 7/1/2022).

Cookie Settings

© 2022 Advance Local Media LLC. All rights reserved (About Us).

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.

Community Rules apply to all content you upload or otherwise submit to this site.

Ad Choices

source