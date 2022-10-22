Android 13 update for Windows 11! Yes, Microsoft to make it happen soon – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Windows 11 aims to offer much better integration with various other platforms and it showed an exemplary one with Android. With Windows 11 launch last year, it was possible for Windows users to now run their Android apps directly on the PC. You can even cast your Android phone’s screen directly on your PC, and even do easy file transfers with the Windows drag-n-drop function. It seems it is now set to get even better once Microsoft updates the Windows 11 Subsystem for Android to Android 13.

Android 13 will be applied as an update to the Windows 11 Subsystem for Android, as suggested by the latest roadmap published by Microsoft on a GiHub page. No deadline has been set for the update to be applied yet, but the Android 13 update is surely coming to Windows 11. Unlike Android phones where the effects of a new update are visible with a revamped interface or some new features, it is not known how the Android 13 update will affect Windows 11.

It is said that Microsoft could incorporate the file transfer feature into Windows 11. This should allow users to easily transfer the files between their Android phones and the Windows subsystem for Android. The Android 13 update could also help with the compatibility with the updated versions of the Android apps.

Additionally, the update will also introduce the features such as ‘Shortcuts’ and ‘picture-in-picture’ mode. The picture-in-picture mode will run the Android app in a small window that can be overlaid on top of the native Windows apps. The Shortcuts could relate to Android app shortcuts on the desktop.

Other than support for Android, Microsoft recently announced integration with the Apple ecosystem. The Photos app on Windows 11 will come with integration to iCloud library. Apple will also release the Apple Music and Apple TV+ apps on the Microsoft Store. This is a big step between integration with Windows and the Apple ecosystem. However, iOS still lacks integration with the Windows 11 system.

