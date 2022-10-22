Trees Cleared at Disney Vacation Club Wing Construction Site at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort – WDW News Today

Following the demolition of the Spirit of Aloha building, Disney is constructing a new Disney Vacation Club wing at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

Actual construction hasn’t begun as crews continue to clear rubble and trees from the area.

A pile of trees and branches was at the construction site this morning, ready to be removed from the area.

There were several digger vehicles on site.

Paths have been carved through the dirt for construction vehicles.

Temporary concrete barriers create a triangle at the center of the site.

A scaffolding archway is near dumpsters full of rubble.

Dozens of concrete barriers are staged nearby.

This walkway and section of beach are unavailable during construction.

