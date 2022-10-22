Malinin trails Japan’s Miura after short program at Skate America – Home of the Olympic Channel

Kao Miura took advantage of the withdrawal of Japanese countryman Yuma Kagiyama, along with an uncharacteristic fall by American rival Ilia Malinin, to take the lead after the short program at Skate America on Friday night.

The 17-year-old Miura landed a big opening quad salchow-triple toe loop along with a triple axel and a quad toe loop to score a personal-best 94.96 points at the Tenley E. Albright Performance Center near Boston. That gave Miura a slim lead over South Korea’s Cha Junhwan, who moonwalked through a Michael Jackson mashup to a score of 94.44 points.

“I kind of am telling myself, `Why am I sitting here?’ Miura said afterward. “And it’s because I did everything I should have done on the ice. I just tried to be confident on the ice and that worked for me.”

Daniel Grassl of Italy was third with 88.43 points while Malinin, the 17-year-old who made history by landing the first quad axel in competition, was fourth after a fall on his quad toe loop left him with 86.06 points.

“I think at the very beginning I felt very confident going into it. I was very in the moment,” said Malinin, the junior world champion, who was making his senior Grand Prix debut. “After that little fall, it threw me off a little bit. I had to brush it off and just continue with the rest of the program.”

In the pairs competition, the American duo of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier scored 75.19 points in their short program to take the lead over Canada’s Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps, who had 73.05 points.

Malinin became the favorite at Skate America when Kagiyama, the Olympic silver medalist, withdrew from the opening Grand Prix event because of an injury. But it was Miura, the 17-year-old Japanese junior champion, who took the lead going into the free skate thanks to a technical score that was more than five points higher than anyone else.

It was a full eight points more than Malinin, who just might need to land his quad axel Saturday night to have a chance.

“It really depends how I feel personally,” Malinin said of attempting the 4 1/2-rotation jump.

Knierim and Frazier, who helped the U.S. win team silver at the Beijing Olympics, were heavy favorites at Skate America after taking advantage of the absence of the powerful Russian teams to win their first world title earlier this year.

Performing to “Separate Ways” by the American rock band Journey, Knierim and Frazier dazzled a sellout crowd with their opening triple twist. Frazier two-footed the landing on their side-by-side triple toe loop, but the 2021 champions from Skate America came back with a beautiful throw triple flip to earn a solid component score.

“I never started my season off at a Grand Prix before,” Frazier said. “There was a lot of positivity out there tonight. It was a little bit of a fight tonight, but it was our starting base.”

Knierim and Frazier were expected to show out on the Grand Prix stage, though. The surprise came from Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps, whose performance to “Oblivion” by Astor Piazzolla put them solidly in second place.

The winners of the lower-level Nebelhorn Trophy earlier this year were solid from their opening triple twist, through their side-by-side triple toe and into their throw triple loop to keep within range of the gold medal.

Letizia Roscher and Luis Schuster of Germany were well behind in third with 54.87 points.

“We are very pleased with our performance, happy to be here,” said Stellato-Dudek, who calls Chicago home and previously skated for the U.S. “It’s kind of a homecoming for me. It’s like my wedding. It’s like I know everybody.”

Mikaela Shiffrin begins what could be her busiest Alpine skiing season in years, perhaps ever, at the traditional opening race, a World Cup giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, on Saturday, live on Peacock.

The first run streams live at 4 a.m. ET. The second and final run is at 7:05 a.m.

Shiffrin, who won this race last season, eyes adding to her total of 74 career World Cup victories. She ranks second in history behind Swede Ingemar Stenmark (86 wins) and American Lindsey Vonn (82).

Shiffrin last raced a full season in 2018-19, when she won a record 17 times. Since, she has become more comfortable with the speed races of downhill and super-G and could race those disciplines more than ever this season.

But first, she tries to tame the Rettenbach glacier and better a field of accomplished women on Saturday. That includes reigning Olympic GS champion Sara Hector of Sweden and past world GS champions Tessa Worley of France and Petra Vlhova of Slovakia.

The men race in Soelden on Sunday, also live on Peacock (4 a.m. and 7 a.m.). Swiss Marco Odermatt is the defending winner and the favorite. River Radamus, sixth in Soelden last year and fourth in the Olympic GS, will look to deliver the first U.S. men’s podium in Soelden since 2015.

U.S. figure skaters could win the majority of the gold medals at Skate America, the top annual international competition held in the States, for the first time since 2003.

NBC Sports and Peacock air live coverage Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Peacock also has a practice cam on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Emerging American talent, mixed with the absence of Olympic medalists from other nations and Russia’s ban, means the U.S. should be all over the podium at the first event of the Grand Prix Series signaling the start of the season.

Americans are medal contenders in all four disciplines and the headliners in the men’s, pairs’ and ice dance fields.

The last time the U.S. won at least three of the four events at a single Skate America was in 2003 (not counting 2020, when the event was overwhelmingly red, white and blue due to pandemic travel restrictions).

In ice dance, Madison Chock and Evan Bates are favored to extend the U.S.’ 13-year win streak at Skate America. Chock and Bates, who won Skate America in 2014 and 2015 (their last Grand Prix title), placed fourth at the Olympics in February and earned bronze at March’s world championships.

They are the world’s top returning dance couple.

Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France are taking at least this season off. Olympic silver medalists Viktoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov cannot compete as all Russians are banned indefinitely due to the war in Ukraine. Olympic bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who won the last four Skate Americas, retired.

“It’s true much has changed in the last eight months since the Olympics, but nothing really changed for us,” said Bates, who at 33 is trying to become the oldest ice dancer to win a Skate America title. “I think with that kind of turnover, there’s a certain amount of embracing that we’ve done.”

In March, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier delivered the U.S. its first world title in pairs since 1979. None of the top five finishers from the Olympics were in that field — the three Russian teams were banned due to the war and China didn’t send any skaters to worlds. None of them are at Skate America, either, clearing the way for Knierim and Frazier to possibly become the first American pair to win any Grand Prix since 2006 Skate America (again, not counting 2020).

The talk of the competition will likely be the reigning world junior champions from the U.S. who make their Grand Prix Series debuts.

Ilia Malinin, the 17-year-old son of Uzbek Olympic skaters, became the clear men’s favorite after Olympic and world silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan withdrew due to injury. Malinin, who last month became the first skater to land a quadruple Axel in competition, can become the youngest men’s champion in Skate America history.

Like Malinin, 15-year-old Isabeau Levito followed a podium finish at last January’s senior U.S. Championships by winning the world junior title in April. Levito can become the youngest U.S. woman to make a Skate America podium since 2007 (Caroline Zhang), but Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto is favored for the top step. She is the world’s top skater in the absence of the banned Russians after taking Olympic bronze and world championships gold last season.

