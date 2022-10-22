Lamborghini To Drop World Tour Limited Edition Themed NFT – Blockchain.News

Following its collaboration with Web3 Pro™ and INVNT.ATOM™, Lamborghini is set to release four limited editions “World tour” themed NFTs that comes with unique utilities and reflects the true fortune of the Italian luxury car company’s history.



The four limited NFTs have three based NFTs and one rare NFT. There are only 1,963 of the base NFTs and 63 of the rare design NFTs. Each based NFT will be priced at $196.30, while each rare design NFTs will be priced at $1,963.



The Lamborghini NFT series is called the ‘The Epic Road Trip’ collection,’ it kicked off in August 2022 and will be running until March 2023.



The third NFT series, themed ‘World Tour,’ will start on Monday, October 24th, via nft.lamborghini.com at 4 PM CET. Each NFT will be available for only 24 hours. The theme ‘’World Tour’’ symbolizes Automobili Lamborghini’s celebration of its eminent journey since its establishment in 1963.



The theme takes customers on a spectacular journey across New York City, Japan, Dubai, and their iconic Italian Headquarters.



Furthermore, as limited as the NFT collection is, it comes with some great utilities. Customers who collect the base NFTs only will receive an NFT token that releases a piece of the final limited silver puzzle NFT.



While those who collect the complete set of the NFTs, including the rare ones, will earn a unique NFT token, revealing a section of the final limited gold puzzle NFT.



Other benefits include wallpapers, Lamborghini Centro Stile Sketch, Lamborghini GLB File, and VIP Tour, only if the customer collects NFTs throughout the eight-month-long NFT series project.



Notably, Lamborghini is not the only leading company introducing its way of utilizing NFTs. Last week, Budweiser and FIFA collaborated to create an intriguing method for football fans to experience the world cup by introducing the “Budverse x FIFA World Cup.”



According to Budweiser, a digital scoreboard will be present at the Budverse x FIFA World Cup. The NFTs are now accessible and may be bought and minted at Budweiser.com/nft through December 18.

