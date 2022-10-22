Nearly 1 Billion DOGE Transferred After Elon Musk Resumed Buying Twitter – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As reported by Whale Alert, a service that tracks massive transfers of crypto on various chains, slightly over two hours ago, an astounding amount of meme coin DOGE was sent on the blockchain.

This was close to half a billion meme coins. A day earlier, an even bigger sum of DOGE was shifted; together, this makes up almost one billion DOGE within two days.

A total of 386,082,773 Dogecoins were sent between two anonymous wallets, as Whale Alert spotted. This amount of meme coins is evaluated at $25,187,368.

Over the past two days, this is the second transaction of that size that has been noticed by the aforementioned crypto tracking service.

On Oct. 5, 449,999,998 DOGE were shifted, making it roughly 836 million Dogecoin.

Also, on the same day, according to the same source, two lumps of SHIB — one trillion meme coins each — were detected; these two trillion Shiba Inu were transferred to the Coinbase exchange, apparently to be sold.

These large amounts of meme coins were shifted after Tesla boss Elon Musk decided to go back to closing the purchase deal with Twitter.

In the comments to today’s DOGE transfer, some Twitter users jokingly assumed whether these Dogecoins were sent by the centibillionaire, who is a great fan of DOGE and who mentioned several times that if he buys Twitter, he would integrate DOGE payments on the platform.

🚨 386,082,773 #DOGE (25,187,368 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/klCuL5pkCu

Yesterday, the Twitter account of influential trading group Crypto Rand tweeted what it expects Elon Musk to add/change to the social media giant as soon as he closes the deal.

These three things were the addition of the edit button, hunting fake accounts (bots) down and integrating purchases in cryptocurrencies. Earlier, Musk suggested that adding DOGE as a payment option to Twitter Blue subscriptions could be possible if he owns the platform.

According to a recent tweet by Musk, he intends to turn Twitter into an “everything app” called “X.”

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.

In an earlier interview, the billionaire described that this would be a spam-free app where users would be able to have various discussions, and content-makers would get their share of income.

He stated that he would either convert Twitter into this app, if he buys it, or he could have it developed from scratch.

This “everything app” would be a sort of digital town square, where important ideas would be debated and free speech would be enhanced.

Elon Musk is planning to create an app called – “X, The Everything App”. Buying Twitter will help speed up it’s creation. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/0sMifeEANv

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets.

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source