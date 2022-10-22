The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Time – Disney Plus Informer

One of the most famous families in the world are back as The Kardashians has officially returned for season two on Hulu and Disney+. If you’re planning on watching along each week, here’s when you catch the next episode of The Kardashians.

Episode 6 of ‘The Kardashians’ season 2 will be available on Hulu and Disney+ on Thursday, October 27.

Episodes will be about an hour in length. Don’t forgot to check when the episode will drop in your time zone as it will vary.

Generally speaking, you’ll be able to start watching episode 6 of The Kardashians season 2 from approximately 12am ET on Hulu. However, the time the episode is available will vary based on if you’re watching on Hulu or Disney+.

Hulu

Disney+ (UK, Canada, Australia & New Zealand & More)

Hulu releases new episodes about three hours before Disney+.

New episodes will be released each Thursday (technically Wednesday evening in some timezones) on both Hulu and Disney+.



The Kardashians was ordered for 20 episodes which was split into two seasons. This means that the second season of The Kardashians will consist of 10 episodes.

Cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles. From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.



The cast includes Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner.

Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston executive produces alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

