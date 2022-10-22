Explore the Solar System in 3D With NASA’s New-and-Improved “Eyes on the Solar System” – SciTechDaily

Home Latest News Explore the Solar System in 3D With NASA’s New-and-Improved “Eyes on the...

By Matthew Segal, Jet Propulsion Laboratory September 4, 2022

NASA’s Eyes on the Solar System Juno Jupiter

NASA’s Eyes on the Solar System includes renderings of 126 NASA spacecraft, including Juno, seen here flying by Jupiter. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

<span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

NASA
Established in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is &quot;To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.&quot; Its core values are &quot;safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion.&quot;

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>NASA’s newly upgraded “Eyes on the Solar System” 3D visualization tool includes Artemis I’s trajectory along with a host of other new features.

NASA has updated and improved its “Eyes on the Solar System” 3D visualization tool, making interplanetary travel easier and more interactive than ever. More than two years in the making, the revamped system delivers improved navigation, better controls, and a host of new opportunities to learn about our incredible corner of the cosmos. All with no spacesuit required! You only need a device with an internet connection.

Watch a short video tutorial to get started with “Eyes on the Solar System.”

You can trace the course Artemis I will take to lunar orbit, or touch down with the <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Mars
Mars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. It is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars' surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname &quot;The Red Planet.&quot; Mars' name comes from the Roman god of war.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Mars Perseverance Rover during its harrowing entry, descent, and landing on the Red Planet. It lets you learn the basics about dwarf planets or the finer points of gas giants, and ride alongside no fewer than 126 space missions past and present. You can even follow the paths of spacecraft and celestial bodies as far back as 1949 and as far into the future as 2049.

﻿
Anyone with an internet-enabled device browser can explore the past, present, and future of the solar system in 3D with NASA’s interactive Eyes on the Solar System. Click anywhere on the image to get a closer look at a 3D rendering of NASA’s <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Cassini
The Cassini–Huygens Mission, generally called Cassini, was a joint mission between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Italian Space Agency to study the Saturn system. Launched in 1997, Cassin provided astronomers with a massive amount of data about Saturn and its rings, its magnetosphere, and its moons. Cassini reached the end of its journey in 2017 when it deliberately dived into Saturn's atmosphere, where it disintegrated like a meteor.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Cassini spacecraft flying by <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Saturn
Saturn is the sixth planet from the sun and has the second-largest mass in the Solar System. It has a much lower density than Earth but has a much greater volume. Saturn's name comes from the Roman god of wealth and agriculture.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Saturn’s moon Enceladus in 2015. Credit: NASA/<span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

JPL
The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is a federally funded research and development center that was established in 1936. It is owned by NASA and managed by the California Institute of Technology (Caltech). The laboratory's primary function is the construction and operation of planetary robotic spacecraft, though it also conducts Earth-orbit and astronomy missions. It is also responsible for operating NASA's Deep Space Network. JPL implements programs in planetary exploration, Earth science, space-based astronomy and technology development, while applying its capabilities to technical and scientific problems of national significance.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>JPL-Caltech

While you’re at it, you can rotate objects, compare them side by side, and even modulate the lighting as well as the perspective. The visuals are detailed and striking. This latest version of “Eyes on the Solar System” also lets you scroll through rich interactive journeys. For example, you can enjoy Voyager’s Grand Tour of <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Jupiter
Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and the fifth planet from the sun. It is a gas giant with a mass greater then all of the other planets combined. Its name comes from the Roman god Jupiter.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Jupiter, Saturn, <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Uranus
Uranus is the seventh farthest planet from the sun. It has the third-largest diameter and fourth-highest mass of planets in our solar system. It is classified as an &quot;ice giant&quot; like Neptune. Uranus' name comes from a Latinized version of the Greek god of the sky.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Uranus, and <span class=glossaryLink aria-describedby=tt data-cmtooltip="

Neptune
Neptune is the farthest planet from the sun. In our solar system, it is the fourth-largest planet by size, and third densest. It is named after the Roman god of the sea.

” data-gt-translate-attributes='[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]’>Neptune.

“The beauty of the new browser-based ‘Eyes on the Solar System’ is that it really invites exploration. You just need an internet connection, a device that has a web browser, and some curiosity,” said Jason Craig, the producer of the “Eyes on the Solar System” software at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

