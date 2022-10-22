Android TV guide: How to control all your smart devices from your smart TV – Sportskeeda

In the day and age of the Internet of Things (IoT), interconnectivity between smart devices like the Android TV and the rest of the electrical appliances around the house has become quite commonplace.

With the most recent generation of Android televisions, users will be able to manage a multitude of smart devices such as lights, speakers, AI-powered vacuum cleaners, and the playback functions on Google Home from their flat screens.

However, managing these devices through an Android TV is not as easy as it seems, especially for those less comfortable with technology. If you are one of those users, read on.

There are primarily two ways through which one can use their Android televisions to control the rest of the smart devices at home. Today’s guide will look over them in detail.

1) By voice, using the TV microphone

An easy way to control smart devices from an Android TV is with the help of Google Assistant. However, this will only work if the TV or the remote that it comes with has a built-in microphone, and other devices in the house are directly linked to the network as well.

Almost all Android televisions come with a built-in microphone feature today, hence, this method is one of the more popular ways of controlling the various smart devices around the house.

All users will be required to do is ask for Google Assistant on the microphone of the remote or TV, as they would on their mobile phones.

Voice commands like “Turn on the light in the bedroom” and “Turn off the vacuum cleaner” can work rather well. However, the more specific the command, the more accurate its execution.

A noisy environment can be detrimental while using this feature, and users might have to speak up for the assistant to hear them clearly.

2) Through the Google Home App

One of the more complicated ways of controlling smart devices with an Android TV is through the Google Home app. While the app is more readily available on mobile devices, it is not exactly officially present for televisions.

Installing it on Android TV is difficult, as users will need to follow the steps as listed below:

It’s important to note here that as Google Home is not an official app for Android TV, its icon will appear on the list of applications. To make finding it easier, follow the steps listed below:

Note: The second method may not work as intended as it is an APK. Reader discretion is advised.

