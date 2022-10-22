Asia News Today: US SPR Oil Release, Apple AAPL Redesigned iPad, Stocks Rally – Bloomberg

Bloomberg’s Alix Steel and Paul Sweeney harness the power of Bloomberg Intelligence to provide in-depth research and data on more than 2,000 companies and 130 industries.
I Love Wine transports you to the best winemaking regions of the world
ESPN and F1 Announce New US Broadcast Deal Through 2025
Social Media Buzz: Hu Jintao, UK Politics, Canada Gun Ban
Turkey’s Erdogan Reiterates Call for Single-Digit Interest Rates
Fed Lines Up Another Big Hike While Mulling Eventual Downshift
Hungary Targets 1% Economic Growth in 2023, Minister Says
The Woman Who Built a Superstar Architect’s Image
PGA Seeks Saudi Wealth Fund Testimony in LIV Court Fight
Siris Capital Set to Close California Office After Lack of Deals
‘Wellness Month’ at Twitter Turns Frantic as Musk Deal Looms
Australia to Introduce Tougher Penalties for Data Breaches
Brazil’s Bolsonaro to Keep Guedes And Other Ministers if Elected
Johnson Set to Make Leadership Bid as His Camp Claims Support
Invitation Homes Seeks $1 Billion to Cash In on Housing Slowdown
Wall Street Warns of Trouble Brewing in Auto Loans as Prices Dip
Seattle Has a Basketball Arena, Fans and Backers. Where’s the Team?
49ers Hope Trade for McCaffrey Boosts Talented Roster
Amazon and Starbucks Votes Show Workers Are Ambivalent About Unions
Jaywalking Shouldn’t Be a Crime, and Now It Isn’t — in California
America’s Diesel Shortage Will Exact a Heavy Toll
Female Bosses Face a New Bias: Employees Refusing to Work Overtime
The Private Jet That Took 100 Russians Away From Putin’s War
Europe’s Most Valuable Tech Company Tries to Avoid the Chip War
FIFA Slams Unacceptable TV Deal Offers for Women’s World Cup
Women Fill 8.8% of China’s Top Body as Xi’s Patriarchy Rolls On
Major Hurricane Roslyn Heads for Hit on Mexico’s Coast
‘Serious’ Mississippi River Woes Prompts Limits in Key US Port
The Woman Who Built a Superstar Architect’s Image
Snap’s Latest Cut: Its San Francisco Office
Local Leaders Will Advise States on Road Safety Under New US Plan
How it Started… How it’s Going: 100 Episodes of ‘Bloomberg Crypto’
Hiring for the Metaverse: What Minding the Virtual Store Entails
Why Are Crypto Companies Contributing To Super PACs?
Asia News Today: US SPR Oil Release, Apple AAPL Redesigned iPad, Stocks Rally – Bloomberg
Bloomberg’s Alix Steel and Paul Sweeney harness the power of Bloomberg Intelligence to provide in-depth research and data on more than 2,000 companies and 130 industries.