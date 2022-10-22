Disney+ Halloween: All 31 Movies, Shows & Specials Streaming In 2022 (Marvel, Star Wars & More) – The Direct

Disney is coming up on another huge month of content in October – one that just gained even more exciting movies and shows for fans to take in following the 2022 D23 Fan Expo.

Most recently confirmed was the MCU’s first Holiday Special centered on Gael Garcia Bernal’s Werewolf by Night, which got its first official trailer at the D23 Fan Expo. And that’s not to ignore other new entries from across the Disney spectrum such as long-awaited sequels to Hocus Pocus and Under Wraps, along with new releases of classic movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Well, with just over two weeks until this year’s spooky season kicks off, Disney+ has laid out everything that fans should keep their eyes on for Halloween – an appropriate 31 entries for the 31 days in October.

Disney+ revealed every movie, TV show, and streaming special that will be available on Disney+ for September and October 2022 leading up to Halloween, which includes multiple releases and special spotlights for Marvel and Star Wars.

On the Marvel front, fans will see the premiere of Werewolf By Night: A Marvel Studios Special Presentation on Friday, October 7. Additionally, the spooky episodes of 2021’s WandaVision and What If…? have been highlighted for the spine-chilling occasion.

For Lucasfilm, LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales has received a special spot under the moonlight.

9/21 – Super/Natural (Original Series Premiere)

9/30 – Hocus Pocus 2 (Original Movie Premiere)

9/20 – The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along

9/30 – Under Wraps 2

10/7 – Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night (Original Special Premiere)

10/14 – Into the Woods Sing-Along

10/31 – Dancing with the Stars: “Halloween Night”

Hocus Pocus

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Halloweentown

Twitches

Just Beyond

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Frankenweenie

Toy Story of Terror!

Growing Fangs

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery

Trick or Treat

Zombies 3

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror I-XXXII

Once Upon a Time

Parallels

Secrets of Sulphur Springs

Gargoyles

Cars on the Road: “Lights Out” (S1, E2)

Marvel Studios’ What If…?: “What If…Zombies?!” (S1, E5)

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision: “All New Halloween Spooktacular!” (S1, E6)

Glee: “The Rocky Horror Picture Glee Show” (S2, E5)

Kim Possible: “October 31” (S1, E14)

The full graphic can be seen below:

While Halloween only comes around once every year, Disney, and the properties it owns, always does its best to get into the spooky holiday spirit before the big day on October 31. This is especially the case in 2022 with both Marvel and Star Wars bringing Halloween-centric projects into the mix.

Of course, as a whole, Disney has dozens of fun Halloween movies from the past few decades, whether they be original movies or spooky spin-offs from already established franchises. With music being such a big part of Disney’s repertoire, sing-alongs will even make their return this year as fans get to jam out to memorable songs from these scarier entries.

Then, Marvel will kick off the month’s first weekend with the Werewolf by Night special, which had gone completely under the radar until it took the spotlight in Marvel’s D23 presentation. This will pay tribute to classic 1940s horror movies as Jack Russell and Elsa Bloodstone take their place in the growing MCU – even Man-Thing will be featured at some point in the story.

And fans can’t leave Star Wars out of the mix as well with how often the franchise has taken to LEGO form, this time revisiting a scary look at the Dark Side. This comes before a more real look back at the Sith’s story in next year’s The Acolyte, which will take the story back a century before the Skywalker Saga began.

All of this and more will be available on Disney+ starting on Saturday, October 1.

Copyright © 2020 The Direct Media Group LLC. All rights reserved.

source