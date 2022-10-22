How to Install Kali Linux NetHunter on Android Phone – Make Tech Easier

Dark mode:



Kali Linux is the most popular penetration testing and security auditing operating system in the world. Thanks to the NetHunter project, it is now possible to install Kali Linux on an Android phone.

NetHunter is the mobile version of Kali Linux and designed for Android devices. It’s a powerful tool for penetration testing. This tutorial shows how to install NetHunter on any unrooted Android phone.

If you are interested in penetration testing, you should also check out these additional penetration tools for Android, and desktop.

Kali Linux NetHunter is the mobile version of the popular Kali Linux security operating system. You can install it on any unrooted Android phone to run many penetration testing tools from your phone.

Kali NetHunter is available in three versions:

The NetHunter suite, for all three versions, is made up of the following:

The only requirement for installing Kali Linux Nethunter is that the phone is running Android 7 or newer. We recommend an Android version before 12, as the latter monitors and kills the processes of apps when they consume too much processing power.

Download the app by clicking on the option highlighted above. The download should take a few seconds, based on your Internet speed. Tap on the downloaded file to install it.

Once the Termux app is installed, you should update the repositories. Debian Linux and most of its derived versions use APT (Advanced Package Tool) to install the software. Refer to this ultimate guide to apt and apt-get commands for your reference.

By running the update command, we retrieve package source information from the configured resources. The upgrade command will use the information to upgrade all packages to the latest versions.

You can also learn basic Linux commands to make better use of Termux.

First, run the update command:

Enter the following command:

When asked “Do you want to continue?” press Y and Enter .

Next, set up the storage permissions for the Termux app by using this command:

It should trigger a pop-up that asks whether you want to allow Termux to access files on your device. Tap on “Allow.”

When asked, “Do you want to continue?” reply with Y .

The installation may take some time, depending on your Internet connection speed.

To start the Kali Linux NetHunter Command Line Interface, type in this command:

You can also use the nh command as a shortcut for NetHunter.

The next step is to set the NetHunter KeX password. Note that you have to exit the NetHunter CLI to run this command:

Start NetHunter KeX by running this command:

Please take note of the RFB Port number, as you will use it later.

At this point, NetHunter is up and running, but you have to configure displays to use the software.

NetHunter KeX is the App Store for NetHunter. This app store contains different tools that you may not get on your regular app store. Don’t confuse it with Samsung Dex.

For your comfort, you can choose any input mode: Direct Swipe Pan, Direct Hold Pan, Single Hand, and Simulated Touchpad. The Direct Swipe Pan mode enables you to control the mouse directly by touching it. When you tap, the mouse clicks where you tapped.

To use Direct Hold Pan mode, long tap to start pan mode. Tapping makes the mouse click where you tapped. The Simulated Touchpad mode converts your screen into a simulated touchpad. Lastly, the Single Hand mode works similar to the Direct and Swap Pan modes, except long tapping opens a menu with a list of options.

Alternatively, if you want to access your Android phone from Kali Linux (on a desktop), learn how in this tutorial.

NetHunter Rootless is compatible with most Android phones. The Termux App, which serves as the container for NetHunter, requires Android 7 or later. However, devices running on Android 12 may not work, as it often kills the processes of apps when they consume too much processing power.

Installing the Kali NetHunter Rootless does not replace your phone’s operating system. It runs just like any other app on your phone. In addition, you will not need to reinstall the operating system when uninstalling Kali NetHunter. You can also update your phone without any issues.

Image credit: Kali. All screenshots by Allan Ngetich

