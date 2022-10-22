Top 3 Must-Have Cryptocurrencies: Apecoin (APE), Polkadot (DOT) And Budblockz (BLUNT) – Coinpedia Fintech News

Don’t have your own account? click below link to register

Oct 21, 2022

It has been a difficult year in crypto, with prices falling dramatically since the start of the year. Huge catalysts that will bring permanent changes to the crypto world have arrived. With all of this going on, it is an excellent time to keep a long-term perspective and look for tokens to buy and hold forever.

There are must-have cryptocurrencies that have the potential to challenge the dominance of leading coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum by offering more advanced functionality or tackling key issues that these cryptocurrencies have yet to address.

Through careful analysis, traders can see which new cryptocurrencies will ultimately be successful and which will fall by the wayside.

Ultimately, this dynamism makes crypto an exciting asset class to invest in – one with plenty of opportunity for those with the proper insight and knowledge.

This guide looks at three must-have cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022 and beyond.

ApeCoin (APE) is a unique token that is linked to the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, one of the most valuable non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the crypto market.

The BAYC collection features a variety of rare digital creatures that are each imbued with their unique qualities and abilities, making them highly sought after by collectors worldwide.

The BAYC collection’s creators initially created APE to reward NFT holders for participating in their exciting new projects.

When APE launched in April 2021, it was automatically distributed to NFT holders through an airdrop, allowing early adopters to capitalize on its growing value before other investors had even heard about it.

And indeed, APE has continued to rise in value over time, becoming much sought after due to its close ties to one of the most elite crypto collectables.

Polkadot was designed for scalability and security. Thanks to its use of side chains, known as parachains, Polkadot can handle a near-infinite number of Dapps without experiencing any issues.

Also, Polkadot is gaining traction because it is compatible with Ethereum. This makes it attractive to Ethereum developers who want to port their projects to a more scalable blockchain.

With such a high potential adoption, Polkadot is one of the best new cryptocurrencies to buy. Its odds of success, especially if the broader market rebounds, are pretty high.

BudBlockz is an online, decentralized e-commerce platform where users can gain access to the global cannabis market. BudBlockz establishes an open and fairly traded environment where users can enter an asset class or a market that would have otherwise been inaccessible to them.

BudBlockz ecosystem will be powered by its native token, the BLUNT token, which will be used as a medium of exchange between individuals and cannabis corporations. Over time, this can include farms, dispensaries, CBD manufacturers, and much more.

BudBlockz will have other additional features, such as P2E gaming, staking and NFTs. BudBlockz NFTs will be called Ganja Guruz NFTs, enabling users to become verified. Users holding any one of these NFTs will gain entry to the fractional ownership market.

By building on the success of the cannabis industry, investors worldwide are eager to embrace BudBlockz as a community and the BLUNT token itself.

