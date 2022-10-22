Kuo: Next 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pro Will Have Limited New Features – MacRumors

Apple’s next-generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will feature new chips, but few other changes, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In a post on Medium today, Kuo said Apple has lowered its fourth quarter shipment forecast for the new MacBook Pro models by 20% to 30% before mass production of the notebooks begins due to lower than expected demand. Kuo said signs of a recession and fewer people working from home are two reasons for Apple’s reduction in orders, while “limited new selling points” for the new MacBook Pro models may also impact demand.

“The main upgrade of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros is only the adoption of new processors,” wrote Kuo, in the Medium post. “The limited new selling points may also result in lower-than-expected demand.”

It’s unsurprising that few changes are planned for the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models given the notebooks launched with a significant redesign in October 2021 that included a notch at the top of the display, the return of ports like MagSafe and HDMI, and more. MacBooks often go multiple generations between major hardware changes.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to be equipped with Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which Kuo believes will remain 5nm. Apple is expected to hold an event in October focused on new iPad and Mac models, but it’s unclear if the new MacBook Pro models will be announced at that event or at some point next year.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Apple’s latest Pro phones replace the notch with an innovative “Dynamic Island,” but what else is new compared to last year’s models?

Apple on September 12 released iOS 15.7 and iPadOS 15.7, delivering important fixes for multiple security vulnerabilities, including at least one that has been actively exploited.

Stage Manager multitasking, new Weather app, Display Zoom, and more.

Apple’s next-generation Mac operating system with Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and more.

All-new design with A14 chip, 10.9-inch display, landscape front camera, and more. Orders available now.

Apple’s high-end tablet in 11″ and 12.9″ sizes, now with M2 chip. Orders available now.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source